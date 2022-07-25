Satellite Writer Team Claims Its SaaS Offers More AI Skills Than Any Other Content Platform
Our plan for Satellite Writer is to develop with a focus toward integration into existing platforms like WordPress.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today the Satellite Writer team announced a rapid expansion of its skill system which delivers over 60 unique skills. The new categories offer AI skills for Business, Advertising, Web, Social, Arts & Entertainment, Tools, Education, Code, and more. The system aims to simplify artificial intelligence usage among small business owners and creators. The system is operated by a unique dashboard which uses either voice or text commands to control the AI model.
Additionally, some skills also have command of the Emotional Intelligence System (EIS). The EIS consists of two main components: the Emotional Prompts (EP) and the Emotion Reinforcement Systems (ERS).
How does it work?
The Emotional prompts help identify context and take care of the actual processing of the emotional data. Once done, it anchors this information through ERS for an underlying emotional tone in copy produced.
A few facts about Satellite Writer...
1) Currently holds the record of over 60 AI writing skills.
2) Provides a complete end-to-end solution for creating professional content – from initial idea generation to complete creation.
3) The only system built with Emotional Intelligence that puts the emotional tone and logic in users hands.
"Our plan for Satellite Writer is to develop with a focus toward integration into existing platforms like WordPress." - said Sal Peer, Founder of Satellite Writer
What is Satellite Writer?
Satellite Writer is a fully automated AI content creation SaaS that allows anyone to create professional content quickly and easily. The system is scalable and flexible, allowing users to automatically create content using artificial intelligence skills to generate text and images based on input. The founders also boast their proprietary emotional intelligence system and reinforcement system guarantee more powerful copy than any other platform.
