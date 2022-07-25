Discrimination Lawsuit Filed by Female and Minority Sanitation Enforcement Agents Against the City of New York
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seelig Law Offices and The Moser Law Firm announced today the filing of a federal, class action lawsuit on behalf of active and retired Sanitation Enforcement Agents against the New York City Department of Sanitation alleging race and sex discrimination and equal pay violations.
According to the complaint, the City of New York has been paying Sanitation Enforcement Agents significantly less in wages and benefits to perform substantially the same duties as Sanitation Workers appointed as Sanitation Police.
The lawsuit asserts that because Sanitation Enforcement Agents are predominantly female and minority workers, the lesser pay and benefits they receive demonstrates disparate treatment by the City.
These are the points of contention between the two relevant groups:
• Sanitation Enforcement Agents compensation is approximately half of that of Sanitation Police.
• Sanitation Enforcement Agents must wait until age 62 for their pension while Sanitation Police need only complete 20 years of service to get their pension.
• The pensions of these workers are based on their final, average salary therefore Sanitation Enforcement Agents continue to suffer under an unequal compensation structure even as retirees.
Attorney Phil Seelig stated that, “The Department of Sanitation has been discriminating against women and minorities for decades.” Seelig added, “We filed this action to reform this entrenched and inequitable practice.”
President of the union representing the Enforcement Agents (LEEBA), Jakwan Rivers, stated: “The City has underpaid and exploited Enforcement Agents for far too long. The time has come for it to stop.”
The lawsuit was filed today in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, under case number 22-cv-6284.
