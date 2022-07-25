Heritage Commission Book of the Week is about Delaware City

“Reminiscence Of A Town That Thought It Would Be A Metropolis: Delaware City, Delaware” presents reminiscences of the late William O. Wingate, who lived in Delaware City and was born in the last quarter of the the nineteenth century. Wingate’s writings were found in the local collection of the Delaware City Library and provides a glimpse at life in Delaware City at the turn of the century.

– by William O. Wingate

You can view and/or download a PDF version of this book here.

Find out more about the Delaware Heritage Commission here.