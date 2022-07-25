Varada Consulting Earns Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Certification

Varada Consulting, LLC. has been certified by the State of Virginia as a Virginia Values Veterans (V3) business for its commitment to hiring military veterans.

VIENNA, VIRGINIA, USA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Varada Consulting, LLC, a Woman-Owned and Small Disadvantaged Business that provides highly customized IT solutions and talent to the federal government, has been certified by the State of Virginia as a Virginia Values Veterans (V3) business for its commitment to hiring military veterans.

“Varada Consulting has always considered our Veteran hiring and retention efforts as an integral component of our company's long-term economic and cultural growth," said Tori Draude, CEO and Founder of Varada Consulting. "We are extremely honored to participate in the V3 Program that reinforces our commitment to not only hire Veterans, but to invest time in their skills and experience, set hiring and retention targets, and reinforce this commitment to our non-Veteran workforce and key clients. The civilian perception of veterans' skills and abilities is one of the biggest barriers to veteran hiring, and we're making it a priority for our recruiters, people managers, and HR professionals to understand military skill sets and how these skills translate to the industry we work in. Most importantly, we want to make sure veterans get personalized attention throughout the recruitment process and beyond so we can align their employment to their unique skillsets and career goals."

Home to over 780,000 military veterans, employers in Virginia with valuable human resources can add incredible experience, leadership, and integrity to an organization. The V3 Program is a Commonwealth of Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) Program whose mission is to educate and train employers throughout the Commonwealth on the value of Virginia’s Veterans and to help employers connect with these personnel assets to maximize the productivity of their workforce. The V3 Program enables companies with the right tools and a strategic partnership to influence policy and regulations that will positively impact veterans’ employment opportunities.

"We look forward to continuing our partnership with V3 and recruiting highly qualified individuals that have served our country," said Tori Draude. "I am confident that our nation’s veterans will pioneer innovation throughout our business and help shape our future."

For more information about Varada Consulting and career opportunities, please visit their website at https://varadaconsulting.com/

Visit the Virginia Values Veterans webpage at https://dvsv3.com for more information about this state-wide program.

About Varada Consulting LLC.

As a WOSB/SDB, Varada Consulting offers highly customized IT capabilities from the identification, development, and implementation of the latest technologies to procuring specialized talent in the most challenging opportunities to support the mission objectives of the federal government. To learn more about how Varada Consulting can help your business, contact us today at www.varadaconsulting.com.