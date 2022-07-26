Jesus Tattoo Samantha Spano Releases Jesus Tattoo Samantha Spano - Jesus Tattoo Samantha Spano - Jesus Tattoo Rory Rositas of OmniSound Studios

Country Music Singer Samantha Spano fans eagerly await her upcoming single 'Jesus Tattoo'

'Jesus Tattoo' is the first song I've written about a specific person and situation. I didn't have to create this character because he already existed. This song allowed me to explore him further."” — Samantha Spano

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Samantha Spano fans eagerly await her upcoming single 'Jesus Tattoo ' Friday, July 29, 2022. The song is a follow-up to "Trouble In Paradise," released earlier this year, showcasing Spano's diverse songwriting shops."Jesus Tattoo is a song about temptation," say's Spano. "We often find ourselves hesitant about a person or a situation because we are issued warnings and caution about the potential risk factors of getting involved. You would think that sometimes staying away is better, though there is something so intriguing about that risk."Samantha traveled to Nashville to record 'Jesus Tattoo,' working with storied producer/engineer Rory Rositas of OmniSound Studios. Recognized as a top Music Row recording facility for over 35 years, OmniSound has worked with nearly every major label and publisher, and independent artists. The OmniSound building began its life as the Nashville musicians union in 1954, then sold in 1979 to famed country star Marty Robbins. Shortly after Robbins passed in 1982, it became OmniSound Studios.Rositas recalled, "We love working with artists who know what they want. Samantha was only 18 when we worked together but came with a clear vision. Usually, my job is translating artist language to musician language, then getting the tracks down," Rositas continued. "Samantha came in and made it effortless. Even her vocal tracks came easily, and I didn't need to coach her."Rositas worked with Spano to create a musical narrative exploring the relationship between an alleged "bad boy" and an innocent girl endeavoring to pave her own way, even selling her soul and ignoring the warnings."Nashville is truly a magical place, and having the opportunity to work there a week with the most talented people was so humbling," says Spano. "They absorbed my ideas easily, creating exactly what I asked for and beyond. After talking to Rory, I felt like I knew him for years, and the initial nerves of being a teenager in Nashville turned into a friendly bond between artist & producer."As an emerging artist, she already has many musical accomplishments. Spano plays piano & guitar, won the Freehold Idol Competition at 11, released her first EP at 13, and released several well-produced songs & music videos. Her live performances are gaining recognition as a solo artist and the front person for the veteran band Kickin' Nash.Spano's most significant accomplishment may be her dedication to music as a career. A full-time music student at Monmouth University, Samantha understands the balance between writing, recording, playing live, building her fan base, and protecting her intellectual property. All while becoming a strong independent businesswoman.Find 'Jesus Tattoo' on Friday, July 29, 2022, on Samantha Spano's SPOTIFY Keep up with Samantha on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and her official website.

Samantha Spano- "Devil Always Made Me Think Twice" (Official Video)