Knee Cartilage Repair Market to Witness a Robust CAGR of 6% During 2018 - 2026

Knee Cartilage Repair Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transparency Market Research Inc.: The solutions offered by the players and vendors operating within the global knee cartilage repair market assist patients who suffer from fractures, accidental bone injuries, femur bone disjunction, and various sports injuries. These solutions are utilized to improve all round operational efficiency as well as to provide enhanced patient care. Increasing prevalence as well as rise in the instances of bone and joint disorders is one of the major drivers for the development of the global knee cartilage repair market. Furthermore, increasing cases of osteoarthritis and other acute orthopedic injuries, which create an additional patient flow for orthopedic clinics as well as hospitals, is also favoring the growth within the global knee cartilage repair market.

The Professional research study by the Transparency Market Research predicts that the global knee cartilage repair market will expand at a substantial growth rate of 6 % over the forecast period of 2018 to 2026. It further predicts that the global knee cartilage repair market will rise from its initial evaluation of US$ 3 billion in the year 2017 in order to hit the evaluation mark of US$ 6.7 billion by the end of the forecast period in 2026. The rising digitization of pain management practices and rising occurrence of neuromuscular diseases among the elderly population are fueling the demand within the global knee cartilage repair market.

Cell Based Cartilage Resurfacing Segment Shows Promising Growth Potential

Some of the major applications for the products and solutions offered by the players in the global knee cartilage repair market include autologous chondrocyte implantation, cell based cartilage resurfacing, micro fracture, arthroscopic chondroplasty, osteochondral grafts transplantation, and implants transplant, among others. While the arthroscopic chondroplasty segment led the global knee cartilage repair market in recent past, the cell based cartilage resurfacing segment is projected to grow at a higher growth rate in the global knee cartilage repair market in coming years. This trend can be attributed to lucrative benefits of cell based cartilage resurfacing, such as long term stabilization of the cartilage as well as generation of cartilaginous tissues in articular cartilage defects. These characteristics are witnessing increasing approval from physicians over the world, hence making it a very lucrative segment in the global knee cartilage repair market for the forecast period.

The second highest industry share, based on the application, in the global knee cartilage repair market is held by the micro fracture segment. The micro fracture segment is also predicted remain at the same position during the forecast years, owing to rising number of sports injuries as well as the rising preference of athletes towards getting micro fracture treatments. Micro fracture is a technique in which small holes are punched in the joint’s surface in order to repair the damage done to the articular cartilage. This technique is well approved and preferred by sportspeople and athletes owing to its low chance of mismatch as well as of the post-surgical adverse reaction.

Key end users for the products and solutions provided by the players in the global knee cartilage repair market are ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, and orthopedic clinics, among others. Hospitals segment is likely to remain dominant within the global knee cartilage repair market in coming years, owing to the increase in the incidence of sports injuries amongst youngsters, a result of increasing health awareness and subsequent participation of the youngsters in various physical activities such as adventure sports and team sports.

Asia Pacific to Record Highest Growth in Knee Cartilage Repair Market

Major regions and leading nations functional within the global knee cartilage repair market include North America (including the United States and Canada), Europe (including Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, and rest of the Europe), Asia Pacific (including India, Australia and New Zealand, China, Japan, and rest of the Asia Pacific), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, and rest of the Latin America), and Middle East and Africa (including South Africa, Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and rest of the Middle East and Africa). Among these, North America led the global knee cartilage repair market in 2016 in terms of industry share.

Key drivers aiding in the expansion of the global knee cartilage repair market in North America include constantly increasing geriatric population in the region and increase in the incidence of various orthopedic disorders, neuromuscular disorders, sports injuries, and musculoskeletal diseases. Furthermore, high adoption and increasing developments in orthopedic surgery is also expected to fuel the demand within the global knee cartilage repair market in North America. Another promising driver for the global knee cartilage repair market in North America is the rise in arthroscopic chondroplasty in the United States. However, the research report predicts that the global knee cartilage repair market in North America will lose its dominant position over the forecast period. Asia Pacific region is expected to showcase the highest growth rate in the global knee cartilage repair market during the forecast period.

Few of the leading and prominent players and manufacturers operational within the global knee cartilage repair market include Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew PLC, Histogenices Corporation, Medipost Co. Ltd., TiGenix NV, DePuy Synthes, Vericel Corporation, Stryker Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, ISTO Technologies, Inc., and Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., among others. Players and manufacturers operating within the global knee cartilage repair market are engaged in various corporate development strategies, including strategic collaborations as well as acquisitions. Strategic collaborations with parallel entities is one of the key strategies employed by the players in the global knee cartilage repair market in order to enhance their geographical presence across various regions.

