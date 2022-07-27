Podcast Interview with Knoxville TN Author
Local international travel/retirement writer interviewed on “Retire There with Gil and Gene” podcast about Knoxville, TN as a retirement destination.KNOXVILLE, TN, USA, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Knoxville international travel/retirement author Jim Santos was recently interviewed for the popular “Retire There with Gil and Gene” podcast.
Gil and Gene are two boomers dreaming of their future and looking for ideas of how they will spend their retirement days. They just don't know where in the world they will spend them. Each week as they explore a new potential retirement location. On each podcast, Gil and Gene chat with retirees who describe life in their adopted city.
In this episode, they discuss Knoxville, TN with author Jim Santos at https://www.retirethere.com/1200683/11013839 . Jim and his wife Rita, after six years living on the coast of Ecuador, decided to setup a home base in the US to begin a “roving retirement” lifestyle. When their travel plans were interrupted by COVID-19, they found what a wonderful choice they had made in selecting Knoxville as a possible retirement location.
Get a glimpse of their life abroad along with details about Knoxville, TN and why it is an excellent choice when considering possible retirement destinations in the USA.
About the Author
Jim Santos is a freelance writer and voice over artist, currently based in east Tennessee after 6 years of living in Salinas, Ecuador on the shores of the Pacific Ocean, exploring that country and three others in South America. He has written and published over 200 articles about life in Ecuador and travel to other locations around the world for the Wall Street Journal, Huffington Post, and various International Living magazines, e-newsletters, and web site content.
In addition to the just released “Living Abroad: Challenging the Myths of Expat Life”, "An Uphill Climb: Survivor's Guilt and the Inca Trail", "The Galápagos Islands: On Your Own and On a Budget", and several short stories, he is also the author of "Ecuador Scouting Trip Itineraries and Travel Guide: An International Living Report" and has edited/updated IL's "Escape to Ecuador" book every year from 2017-2019. He has been a popular speaker on various aspects of life in Ecuador at six expat conferences held in Ecuador and the USA. His blog site (http://jimsantosblog.com) recently surpassed the 100,000 readers mark, and many of his publications are also available as audiobooks.
Visit his website at https://jimsantosbooks.com for more information and links to his work.
Jim Santos
Jim Santos
+1 865-283-0729
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn