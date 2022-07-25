Hiker Assisted off Kinsman Ridge Trail at Cannon

CONTACT:

July 25, 2022

Franconia, NH – At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022, Fish and Game was notified of a hiker who had suffered a lower leg injury while climbing the Kinsman Ridge Trail in Franconia. Mark Chisholm, 54, of Andover, MA, had prepared to go on a solo hike starting from the base of Cannon Mountain. His plan was to hike to the summit and return the same day via the Kinsman Ridge Trail. On the way up, Chisholm slipped off a rock and fell backwards injuring his leg. He was able to make a phone call to 911 with his cell phone after the fall.

Members of the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue team and Conservation Officers responded to assist with carrying Chisholm down to safety. Due to the steepness and conditions of the terrain, Chisholm was carried uphill and across the mountain to a ski trail. The group brought him to the base of a lift where Conservation Officers were waiting with a UTV to bring Chisholm down the remaining portion of the trail. They arrived at the Peabody Lodge parking lot at approximately 7:30 p.m. Chisholm was brought to Littleton Regional Hospital by the Littleton Fire Rescue for further evaluation and treatment. Cannon Mountain State Park personnel also assisted with equipment and transportation of the volunteers.

