Submit Release
News Search

There were 816 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,670 in the last 365 days.

Hiker Assisted off Kinsman Ridge Trail at Cannon

CONTACT:
CO Christopher McKee
603-744-5470
603-271-3361
July 25, 2022

Franconia, NH – At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022, Fish and Game was notified of a hiker who had suffered a lower leg injury while climbing the Kinsman Ridge Trail in Franconia. Mark Chisholm, 54, of Andover, MA, had prepared to go on a solo hike starting from the base of Cannon Mountain. His plan was to hike to the summit and return the same day via the Kinsman Ridge Trail. On the way up, Chisholm slipped off a rock and fell backwards injuring his leg. He was able to make a phone call to 911 with his cell phone after the fall.

Members of the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue team and Conservation Officers responded to assist with carrying Chisholm down to safety. Due to the steepness and conditions of the terrain, Chisholm was carried uphill and across the mountain to a ski trail. The group brought him to the base of a lift where Conservation Officers were waiting with a UTV to bring Chisholm down the remaining portion of the trail. They arrived at the Peabody Lodge parking lot at approximately 7:30 p.m. Chisholm was brought to Littleton Regional Hospital by the Littleton Fire Rescue for further evaluation and treatment. Cannon Mountain State Park personnel also assisted with equipment and transportation of the volunteers.

For information regarding the HikeSafe program, see the website www.hiksafe.com. For additional information regarding the New Hampshire Outdoor Council please see www.nhoutdoorcouncil.org.

You just read:

Hiker Assisted off Kinsman Ridge Trail at Cannon

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.