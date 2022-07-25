Robin Pays Homage to Mindanao, Muslims in SONA Attire

The culture of Mindanao and Muslims highlight the attire of Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla for the State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

Padilla - a convert to Islam whose Muslim name is Abdul Aziz - noted his attire is made of fine Inaul fabric woven by the Maranaos of Mindanao.

He added the shades of green in the outfit created by Francis Libiran symbolize life.

"This ensemble is a celebration of our culture and rich heritage," he said.

Padilla's attire combines culture, tradition and contemporary art to show the class and elegance of the Filipino.

It will be the first time Padilla attended a SONA as a lawmaker. He topped the senatorial race last May 9.

Mindanao at Muslim, Bida sa SONA Attire ni Robin

Kulturang Mindanao at Muslim ang bida sa bihis ni Senador Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla sa kanyang pagdalo sa State of the Nation Address ni Pangulong Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

Gawa sa telang Inaul na gawa ng mga Maranao ng Mindanao ang damit ni Padilla, na ang Muslim na pangalan ay Abdul Aziz.

Ang berdeng kulay ng damit - na likha ni Francis Libiran - ay sumisimbolo sa buhay, ayon kay Padilla.

"This ensemble is a celebration of our culture and rich heritage," dagdag ng mambabatas.

Pinagsama sa pananamit ni Padilla ang kultura, tradisyon at modernong sining - para ipakita ang kahusayan at kakisigan ng Pilipino.

Ito ang unang pagkakataon na dadaluhin si Padilla sa SONA bilang mambabatas. Nag-Number 1 si Padilla sa nakaraang eleksyon sa pagkasenador noong Mayo 9.