Baby Monitors Market is projected to reach US$ 1.7 Bn by 2031

Efforts to Formulate Products for Improved Baby Safety to Drive Baby Monitors Market

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , USA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An increase in R&D activities to develop innovative and safe baby products is estimated to bring considerable growth to the global baby monitors market during the forecast period of 2021-2031. The leading players operating in the baby monitors market are focusing on innovating new baby products which are safe and convenient for babies. Efficient and reliable monitors are being launched to meet the increasing demand. Furthermore, the rising awareness among the global population about baby monitors has proved to be one of the influencing factors for the growth of the baby monitors market. The rigorous research and development activities have led to new product launches and created a platform for the growth of the baby monitors market. The huge investments made by market players to formulate advanced baby-friendly products and provide customized solutions to the consumers in a cost-effective way have contributed to the baby monitors market. In addition, the expansion in the product range and novel technologies are penetrating the market and adding to the growth of the baby monitors market.

The features such as color night vision, HD videos, HD monitors, and zooming cameras with 360 degrees tilt have attracted consumer attention and increased the sales of the baby monitors.

Some of the key players operating in the baby monitors market are Summer Infant Inc., Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Sony Corporation, Lorex Technology Inc., Angelcare, and VTech Holdings Ltd.

Rise in Number of Daycare Facilities Adds To Demand for Baby Monitors and Influences Market Growth

The popular trend among parents to focus on careers for providing a comfortable and lavish lifestyle to the kids has led to a career-oriented attitude among the parents. The working parents need access to the child’s activities even while working which can be possible through the baby monitors. Furthermore, the parents hand over their kids to the daycare centers providing these facilities so that they can work without concerns regarding child safety. The proliferation of daycare centers to look after the kids when parents are at work has led to increasing technological advancements in the facilities provided by the daycare centers. The rising trend of implementing technologically well-equipped child care products has created a deep impact on the growth of the baby monitors market during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

The promotional activities and advertisement campaigns have played a crucial role in creating awareness about innovative baby care products among the global populace. The adoption of baby monitors has provided a feeling of safety and security among the users. Further, the monitoring of babies becomes easy and convenient which can prove to be a growth booster for the baby monitors market. The novel features such as an audio sound alarm system that makes the tracking of baby movements easy and warns if there is any danger has created a new wave of transformation in the baby monitors market. All these aspects may bring substantial growth to the baby monitors market.

North America to Remain on Forefront in Global Baby Monitors Market

North America is expected to generate a good growth trajectory owing to the strong presence of technologically advanced infrastructure and an innovative range of baby monitor products in this region. Rapid urbanization has led to the formation of nuclear families due to the work culture which has increased the demand for baby monitors market in this region during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Asia Pacific may witness immense growth owing to the rise in e-commerce sales of bay products in this region. Furthermore, the rising concerns regarding child-related issues may bring multiple growth opportunities for the baby monitors market in this region.

