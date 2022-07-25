India Social Commerce Market Growth, Outlook, Size, Share, Statistics, Top Companies and Report 2022-2027

India Social Commerce Market

By IMARC Group, the Indian social commerce market is Projected to exhibit a CAGR of 35.70% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Social Commerce Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the India social commerce market size. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The India social commerce market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 35.70% during 2022-2027. Social commerce represents the use of social networking sites, such as Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram, etc., for promoting, selling, and buying goods or services. It is a subset of electronic commerce and is based on various business models, including business-to-consumer (B2C), business-to-business (B2B), consumer-to-consumer (C2C), etc. These social commerce business models enable the users to utilize the platforms for online selling, buying, and delivery of apparel, health supplements, home products, beauty care items, etc. They aid in improving brand reach, search engine ranking, profit margins, traffic, etc. Consequently, social commerce sites are in high demand among local and business owners in India.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-social-commerce-market/requestsample

India Social Commerce Market Trends:

The increasing digitization levels and the rising usage of social e-commerce channels that allow organizations to conduct business without maintaining a physical presence and help minimize infrastructure and overhead costs are among the key factors driving the India social commerce market. Furthermore, the growing penetration of high-speed internet and the elevating utilization of smartphones, laptops, tablets, etc., to access social media channels are also positively influencing the market growth across the country. Besides this, the development of electronic commerce platforms with artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled chatbots and voice assistants that can predict consumer behavior and optimize the user experience is acting as another significant-growth inducing factor. Additionally, the inflating investments from several individual investors, venture capital (VCs) funds, private equity (PE), etc., and the emerging trend of extensive promotional activities and brand endorsements on social media are expected to propel the India social commerce market in the coming years.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://bit.ly/3b76kEz

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Business Model:

• Business to Consumer (B2C)

• Business to Business (B2B)

• Consumer to Consumer (C2C)

Breakup by Device Type:

• Laptops and PCs

• Mobiles

• Others

Breakup by Product Type:

• Personal and Beauty Care

• Apparels

• Accessories

• Home Products

• Health Supplements

• Food and Beverages

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Also Read:

Social Commerce Market Report: https://bit.ly/3eLInli

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.