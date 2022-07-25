Blockchain Expo Europe Returns to RAI, Amsterdam
This year's Blockchain Expo Europe returns as a free to attend event, giving guests full access to conference tracks, sessions, and virtual content at no cost.AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join European blockchain professionals at the RAI Amsterdam on the 20th-21st of September 2022 at one of the most significant events exploring topics across the blockchain world. Witness talks, fireside chats and panels from the most forward thinking experts within the blockchain ecosystem alongside the space to network with senior professionals, all within the two day Blockchain Expo.
The expo offers the largest number of co-located events, allowing the visitors to explore a variety of fundamental technology solutions. Tickets will also allow access to additional conference tracks taking place on the day, including IoT Tech Expo, AI & Big Data Expo, Edge Computing Expo and Digital Transformation Week!
The Blockchain Expo programme is embroidered with a rich tapestry of industry leading speakers and topics from the likes of Mastercard, Vodafone, Unicef, De Nederlandsche Bank, United Nations CE/FACT and many more covering prevailing subjects within the blockchain sphere. Topics to look forward to include the metaverse, decentralised social media, NFTs, blockchain for supply management and security in blockchain, just to name a few.
Lia Richards, the Head of Conference at TechEx says:
"We're excited to return to Amsterdam with an exciting line-up of speakers and industry specialists. We are expecting 5000 attendees, with over 150 speakers spread across 6 co-located events – for everyone involved in digital technologies - this expo is a must-attend".
Blockchain Expo Europe 2022 Conference Sessions
This year's conference agenda consists of two days covering the blockchain ecosystem. Some of the subjects will include:
• Blockchain for the Pharma Supply Chain
• The Process of Blockchain Evangelism – A Macro Perspective
• Blockchain For Growth
• The Privacy of Blockchain
• Educate and Regulate – Incentivising Blockchain Adoption
• Safe and Sound – Security for Blockchain
• The Future of Digitalised Currency
…and more!
For more information on sessions from this year’s agenda visit: https://blockchain-expo.com/europe/track/blockchain-for-enterprise-day-1/
Tickets:
This year's Blockchain Expo Europe returns as a free to attend, hybrid event, giving guests full access to conference tracks, sessions, and virtual content at no cost. For everyone wanting to take part in a networking party, a new, €99 VIP ticket has now been added. Ticket types include:
Virtual Ticket - FREE
• Access to AI Powered Desktop & Mobile App
• On-Demand Sessions & Content via Apps
• Online Networking
• Exclusive Speed Networking Sessions
• Virtual Profile
In-Person Ticket - FREE
• Full access to the 5 co-located events: Blockchain, AI & Big Data, IoT Tech, Edge Computing & Digital Transformation Week
• Exhibition Floor & Tradeshow Access
In-Person VIP Ticket - €99
• Full in-person ticket experience +
• Networking Party
• Virtual event ticket included
• VIP networking lounge
• Access to AI-powered desktop & mobile app
• All session recordings on-demand via apps
• Exclusive online speed networking sessions
For more information on ticket types and to register for free please visit: https://blockchain-expo.com/europe/europe-registration/
About Blockchain Expo World Series:
The Blockchain Expo is the industry leading Blockchain event hosting top level content and discussion, introducing and exploring the latest developments within the Blockchain ecosystem. Bringing together industry leaders from key areas such as defence, financial services, manufacturing, healthcare to name a few.
Blockchain Expo World Series Events:
Blockchain Expo Europe – 20-21 September 2022 – RAI Amsterdam
Blockchain Expo North America – 5-6 October 2022 – Santa Clara Convention Center, Silicon Valley
Blockchain Expo Global – 1-2 December 2022 – Olympia London
