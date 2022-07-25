Laboratory Automation Systems Market Growth Transforms With Advances In Technology

Laboratory Automation Systems Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advances in technology were a major driver of the laboratory automation market in the historic period. Advances in wireless technology and miniaturization (which refers to designing smaller components) aided medical device manufacturing companies in the development of new products, boosting the revenues of the companies in the market. For instance, COPAN, a laboratory automation company based in the USA, uses artificial intelligence algorithms to combine the unrivalled human intellect of the microbiology community with the irreplaceable asset of AI to assist laboratories magnify their resources and provide doctors with quicker actionable findings. Moreover, the firm has various other technologies used to sort specimens and fully automate their labs. According to TBRC’s laboratory automation systems market report, such increased use of technologies is expected to drive the laboratory automation systems in the forecast period.

The global laboratory automation systems market size is expected to grow from $4.73 billion in 2021 to $6.20 billion in 2026 at a rate of 5.6%. The global laboratory automation systems market share is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2026 and reach $8.10 billion in 2031.

The growth in research spending for laboratory testing technologies is one of the major laboratory automation systems industry trends. The growing prevalence of diseases has necessitated the need for increased funding for research on laboratory testing, as a proper understanding of the causing factors on individuals and populations is required to address the impact of the disease. As a result, lots of public and private health organizations, researchers, health professionals and bio-pharmaceutical companies have increased their funding for research into laboratory testing technologies to mitigate the risks associated with the diseases.

Major players covered in the global laboratory automation systems industry are Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Tecan Group Ltd.

TBRC’s laboratory automation systems market segmentation is divided by equipment and software into automated liquid handling, microplate readers, standalone robots, automated storage, retrieval, by application into drug discovery, clinical diagnostics, genomics solutions, proteomics solutions, others, by end-user into biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, research institutes, hospitals and private labs, academic institutes, by type into modular automation, total lab automation.

Laboratory Automation Systems Market 2022 – By Equipment And Software (Automated Liquid Handling, Microplate Readers, Standalone Robots, Automated Storage, Retrieval), By Application (Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics, Genomics Solutions, Proteomics Solutions), By End User (Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Industries, Research Institutes, Hospitals And Private Labs, Academic Institutes), By Type (Modular Automation, Total Lab Automation), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a laboratory automation systems market overview, forecast laboratory automation systems market size and growth for the whole market, laboratory automation systems market segments, geographies, laboratory automation systems market trends, laboratory automation systems market drivers, restraints, leading competitors' revenues, profiles, and market shares.

