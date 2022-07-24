UZBEKISTAN, July 24 - President of the Republic of Uzbekistan stands for further enhancing mutually beneficial practical cooperation with foreign countries and international organizations

On July 24, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held telephone conversations with heads of state, authoritative politicians of foreign countries and heads of global organizations.

Foreign partners warmly congratulated the Leader of Uzbekistan on his birthday, addressing the President sincere wishes for good health, prosperity and great success in implementing the strategy of large-scale reforms and transformations aimed at radically improving the living standards of the population, strengthening the democratic society institutions, modernizing the economy and strengthening the international authority of the country.

The pragmatic and proactive foreign policy of the Leader of Uzbekistan was emphasized, which made it possible to noticeably raise the level of the country’s partnership with the countries of the world and multilateral structures in a short time and fill it with concrete content.

Views were exchanged on the current international and regional agenda. Issues of preparation for the upcoming summits, including the SCO, the Organization of Turkic States and others, were discussed.

Congratulatory messages have been sent by:

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin;

President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan;

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev;

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov;

President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon;

Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of the Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov;

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev;

President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko;

Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matvienko;

First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev;

UN Secretary-General António Guterres;

President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping;

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov;

President of the Republic of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan;

President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh;

Vice President, Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum;

Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin;

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev;

Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan;

Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Minister of the Interior Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan;

Chairman of the Executive Committee – Executive Secretary of the CIS Sergey Lebedev;

Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Zhang Ming;

Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Baghdad Amreyev;

Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich;

Chairperson of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States Binali Yildirim;

Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization Zurab Pololikashvili.

Greetings continue to come.

Source: UzA