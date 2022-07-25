Himiway Announces The Launch Of Its Electric Bikes On Amazon
The Award-winning American electric bike producer is set to release a new set of bikes with amazing features.ST. GEORGE, UTAH, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The long-range ebike expert, Himiway Bike will soon be available online at Amazon. Himiway Zebra and Himiway Cruiser would be available for sale within a limited period. All the amazing features each bike offers would be included to enable you to meet the bikes.
An announcement has been made on the launch of the Himiway Zebra and zebra step-thru, an updated version of the Himiway Cruiser. Equipped with a powerful 750W gear hub motor and an upgraded inner ring, this e-bike is designed for long-distance riding. With a built-in removable battery, the Samsung/LG high capacity battery with 960Wh provides a long range of 80 miles per charge with pedal assist and 60 miles range when using pure electric power.
Himiway Cruiser and cruiser step-thru are the most professional and cost-effective all-terrain fat tire electric bikes in America. Completely designed, developed, and produced by the Himiway team, Himiway Cruiser combines unparalleled adaptability to complex cycling conditions with exceptional comfort. Their 26 inches fat tires provide tremendous grip and mechanical stability. Their manual pedal assist design provides easy usage and convenience. With 840Wh Samsung battery capacity and 750W motor power, long-range 60 miles per charge, and a single range can be guaranteed. They can be used as commuting bikes or leisure rides.
The Himiway Cruiser bikes are the perfect getaway E-bikes for those looking to transition from riding a bicycle to riding a motorized bicycle, but they don't just want you to ride it on the street or in your neighborhood. They want you to take your Himiway Cruiser across the country, state, town, or just around the corner. The powerful lithium battery and motor paired with an Aluminium Alloy frame make them one of the best electric bikes for long-range travel.
There will be a $200 off on cruiser and cruiser step-thru when launched on Amazon. The sale will be valid from the 30th of July to the 1st of august.
About Himiway Bike
Himiway is an electric bike Brand that aims to revolutionize micro-transportation in an environmentally-friendly manner It is a world leader in the production of electric bicycles. The company aims to provide affordable, convenient, and environmentally friendly transportation solutions that can help people attain their daily travel needs in a better way.
