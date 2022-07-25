SHIP Global IP welcomes Dr. Robert Fichter as Managing Director

About

SHIP Global IP is an Intellectual Property portfolio management company with the goal of bridging the gap between Inside Counsel and the services they procure. Utilizing a comprehensive network of qualified Foreign Firms, in conjunction with SHIP’s in-house licensed IP paralegals, we help companies centralize and consolidate their activity and budgets in relation to patent and trademark life cycles. We offer a cloud-based tool that enables our clients to get instant quotes, store formalities, transfer documentation, and monitor their portfolio as well as the foreign filing process. Our services include: Patents - Trademark - IP Translations - Paralegal Outsourcing - Document Management Service - Portfolio Data Management - Renewals - Portfolio Analysis Management - Search & Monitoring - Legal Services