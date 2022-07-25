SHIP Global IP welcomes Dr. Robert Fichter as Managing Director
IP industry expert and patent attorney Dr. Robert Fichter joins SHIP Global IP to lead the worldwide organization and growth plans.
The strategic growth plan drawn up is an exciting challenge for SHIP Global IP, which is undoubtedly at the forefront of technology for the provision of IP services to industry.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • The appointment of Dr. Robert Fichter, is a new step for SHIP Global IP in attracting the best talent in the market with a strategic vision and long-term commitment.
— Dr. Robert Fichter
• This appointment is a key step within the Strategic Plan 2022/2025, recently approved by the company, and strengthens its growth plan to become one of the main platform players in the IP industry.
SHIP Global IP announces the appointment of Dr. Robert Fichter as Managing Director to lead the global organization and growth plans, reporting to Juan Julián León, CEO of the company.
The appointment is a key step in the ambitious growth plan approved by the company, which includes the possibility of acquisitions to accelerate technological development and aggressive plans for international expansion.
“Dr. Fichter will contribute his experience and passion to the company's management body and will continue to accelerate the company’s growth and innovation for the coming years. The position to be held by Robert requires a profound degree of specialization in line with the demands of this growing and active sector. The addition of Robert to our team is a clear sign of our commitment to and long-term strategic vision of the IP industry,” said Juan Julián León.
With a doctorate in chemistry from the Technical University of Munich (TUM), Dr. Robert Fichter is a German patent, European patent and European trademark and design attorney, and a renowned professional within the IP sector.
According to Dr. Fichter, “the strategic growth plan drawn up is an exciting challenge for SHIP Global IP, which is undoubtedly at the forefront of technology for the provision of IP services to industry. SHIP Global IP has carved a niche for itself in the market in a very short time, and I am convinced that it will become a benchmark in the sector.”
SHIP Global IP’s new leader has 25 years’ experience in the IP industry, in which he has held various managerial positions, having been responsible for the establishment, strategic direction, and management of day-to-day operations of a group of international IP law firm offices.
Prior to that, Dr. Fichter was a partner with a German patent law firm dealing with leading local and international clientele, that position being preceded by a multi-year assignment in the corporate IP department of a multinational company in the life sciences field.
SHIP Global IP is an Intellectual Property portfolio management company with the goal of bridging the gap between Inside Counsel and the services they procure. Utilizing a comprehensive network of qualified foreign firms, in conjunction with SHIP’s in-house licensed IP paralegals, we help companies centralize and consolidate their activity and budgets in relation to patent and trademark life cycles, through a proprietary cloud-based tool specifically designed for IP processes.
www.shipglobalip.com
Alejandra de la Lama-Noriega
S&H GLOBAL IP MANAGEMENT AND TRANSLATIONS, S.L.U.
+34 912 04 87 00
marketing@shipglobalip.com