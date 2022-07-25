Automotive Clutch Market Report 2022-2027: Global Size, Growth, Opportunity and Competitive Analysis

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Automotive Clutch Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global automotive clutch market reached a value of US$ 11.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 16.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.54% during 2022-2027. An automotive clutch refers to a mechanical device that is utilized for the engagement and disengagement of power transmission. It is commonly available in the dog, hydraulic, and friction variants. It is widely used to transmit torque from a rotating driving motor to the transmission. An automotive clutch is manufactured using numerous friction materials that offer strength and resistance while ensuring a smooth engagement of gears. It also consists of numerous components, such as a crankshaft, flywheel, pilot bushing, clutch disk, pressure plate, and a throw-out bearing. It assists in preventing transmission overload, enhancing power, and significantly reducing the impact of torsional vibration in an automobile.

Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-clutch-market/requestsample

Automotive Clutch Market Trends:

The significant growth in the automotive industry across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. In line with this, the growing preference for electric vehicles (EVs) and semi-automatic or fully automatic transmission systems in automobiles is favoring the automotive clutch market growth. Additionally, the increasing customer inclination toward more convenient modes of transmission and growing demand for passenger cars in emerging economies is propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the introduction of improved and advanced clutches, such as the dual clutch transmission (DCT) system, that assists in offering smoother performance, faster acceleration, and enhanced fuel economy are providing a thrust to the market growth. In line with this, extensive research and development (R&D) activities by manufacturers to improve the efficiency of advanced models are positively influencing the market growth. Other factors, rapid urbanization, rising expenditure capacities of consumers and implementation of various government initiatives to promote the production of fuel-efficient vehicles are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Automotive Clutch Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the automotive clutch market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

• Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

• Schaeffler Group AG & Co.

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• BorgWarner Inc.

• Valeo

• Eaton Corporation Inc.

• WABCO Holdings Inc.

• EXEDY Corporation

• F.C.C. Co. Ltd.

• NSK Ltd.

• AMS Automotive LLC

• APLS Automotive Industries Pvt. Ltd.

• JATCO Ltd.

• Allison Transmission, Inc.

• FTE automotive GmbH

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global automotive clutch market on the basis of vehicle type, transmission type, clutch type, clutch disk/plate size, distribution channel, material type and region.

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

• Passenger Vehicles

• Commercial Vehicles

Breakup by Transmission Type:

• Manual Transmission

• Automatic Transmission

• Automated Manual Transmission (AMT)

• Others

Breakup by Clutch Type:

• Friction Clutch

• Dog Clutch

• Hydraulic Clutch

• Others

Breakup by Clutch Disk/Plate Size:

• Below 9 Inches

• 9 Inches to 10 Inches

• 10 Inches to 11 Inches

• 11 Inches and Above

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Aftermarket

• OEM

Breakup by Material Type:

• Ceramic

• Organic

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

•

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1486&flag=C

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.