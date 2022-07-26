Clappia Earns the Product Leader Position in the Business Process Management (BPM) Software Awards 2022 by Crozdesk
Clappia bags the Product Leader award 2022 for the second consecutive time from Crozdesk in the Business Process Management (BPM) category.
Clappia, a No Code Platform, gained the user satisfaction score of 96/100, Crozscore of 89/100 and is listed in the Top 20 BPM Softwares 2022 on Crozdesk.
People without technical skills will create complex apps and streamline different processes within a couple of hours using their business logic and our app builder.”BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clappia, a No Code platform for business process management that empowers automation of business processes and operations for SMEs and enterprises, was recognised as a Product Leader in the Crozdesk’s Business Process Management (BPM) Market Radar, 2022.
— Ashutosh K Thakur, Founder & CEO
Clappia has earned the Product Leader award among the best-in-the-industry competitors like Pipefy, IBM Business Process Manager, Nintex, Appian, Zoho Creator and 15 others who have been awarded as Champions on Crozdesk.
“With rapid internet and smartphone penetration, the software application market is exploding. Every company needs a suite of custom apps to manage business processes. However, procuring apps is difficult, expensive and time-consuming. Clappia is a No Code platform on which creating custom process apps is as easy as working with Excel sheets. Once you have this platform, people inside your organization who do not have technical skills will be able to create very complex apps and streamline different processes within a couple of hours using their business logic and our app builder. Our existing customers love us and we are gaining more and more traction every single day. We're elated that Crozdesk has recognised Clappia as a Product Leader in the Business Process Management Industry for the second consecutive time. Milestones like these encourage our team to provide more useful features for our customers.” said Ashutosh K Thakur, Founder and CEO at Clappia.
Crozdesk's rankings and all other stats are based on verified B2B software reviews from real users and customers. Check Crozscore Ranking Methodology for more information.
About Clappia
Clappia is a No Code platform in the SaaS application development industry helping businesses with the vision of automating business processes and operations. Clappia is preferred as a solution for streamlining Field force management, Vendor management, Inventory management, Employee management and many more business processes. Clappia is emerging to be a leader in the No Code application development space. Some of the key customers include Bharat Petroleum, TATA Projects, Garuda Aerospace, Mercer Consulting, among hundreds of other SMEs, Governments and Enterprises across the globe.
Website: https://www.clappia.com
Clapptron Technologies Private Limited
Clappia
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Introduction to Clappia