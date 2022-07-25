Hollywood Chef Jack Lee joins Gushcloud Vietnam as exclusive talent
From left: Hollywood Chef Jack Lee and Mr. Nguyen Viet Anh, General Director of Gushcloud Vietnam, sign the exclusive talent agreement with Gushcloud International (Photo by Gushcloud Vietnam).
Celebrity Chef Jack Lee recently signed an exclusive deal with Gushcloud to help build his digital presence and bring Vietnamese talents to the world.
Chef Jack Lee is a very talented chef who is loved not only in Vietnam but also in the US.”HO CHI MINH, VIETNAME, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrity Chef Jack Lee recently signed an exclusive deal with Gushcloud to help build his digital presence. The global technology-driven digital talent and media company announced the partnership during a signing event, held recently in Vietnam.
— Mr. Nguyen Viet Anh, Country Director of Gushcloud Vietnam
Gushcloud Vietnam, under the Gushcloud International group, will be working with Chef Jack Lee for local and international representation as part of its mission of finding and bringing Vietnamese talents to the world.
Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Viet Anh, Country Director of Gushcloud Vietnam said, “Chef Jack Lee is a very talented chef who is loved not only in Vietnam but also in the US. With the mission of introducing Vietnamese talents to the world and observing what Chef Jack Lee has been doing, we realize that Jack's talent is completely in line with the direction of Gushcloud. Hopefully, this cooperation will bring new and interesting projects.”
Chef Jack Lee is one of the few Vietnamese-American chefs who succeeded in the US. He has won prestigious culinary awards in the US and Vietnam and is often called "The Chef of The Stars" after serving prominent celebrities, heads of state, and Hollywood superstars including Oprah Winfrey, Patti Labelle, Nancy Reagan, Angelina Jolie, Kobe Bryant, Clint Eastwood, and The Royal family of Brunei.
In Vietnam, he is loved by the audience since he participated as a consultant and a judge at shows such as Junior MasterChef Vietnam, Cooks like Mom (Chuẩn Cơm Mẹ Nấu), and Foods of the Stars (Món Ăn Của Ngôi Sao). He appears with a positive and energetic image, a witty way of talking, and an enthusiasm for Vietnamese cuisine.
“When I received the invitation to collaborate with Gushcloud, I felt very excited because this group has 11 years of expertise and global scope for talent management and development. I started my career at the age of 15 in the US, and I found Vietnam very wonderful when I came back here. Our hometown is the best place to promote my career and I am so proud of Vietnam. I love the culture and people. Besides that, I’m believing and greatly hoping to be the foremost young chef of our country. I believe Gushcloud Vietnam can help me reach my career goals and my wish of introducing Vietnamese cuisine to the rest of the world,” said Lee.
Gushcloud International is headquartered in Singapore and has four units namely Gushcloud Agency, Gushcloud Entertainment, Gushcloud Studios, and GC Live. The company is present in 11 markets including the US, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, China, Malaysia, and Japan.
