Submit Release
News Search

There were 146 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,980 in the last 365 days.

DazPak Flexible Packaging, an H.I.G. Capital portfolio company, appoints James Rooney as new Chief Executive Officer

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DazPak Flexible Packaging, an H.I.G. Capital portfolio company, appoints James Rooney as new Chief Executive Officer.

Dazpak Flexible Packaging (“Dazpak” or the “Company”), a leading flexible packaging company, announced today that James Rooney has assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer.

Rooney brings more than 15 years of manufacturing and packaging experience to Dazpak, previously serving as Managing Director at ALPLA Group and having held various leadership positions with Owens Illinois and Amcor. As CEO, Rooney will continue the focus on building upon the Company’s high touch, customer centric approach and commitment to its growing employee base.

“I am excited to become a part of the Dazpak family,” said Rooney. “I’m extremely impressed by the quality of the Company’s people, integrated offering of flexible packaging solutions and long-tenured customer relationships. I look forward to driving future growth opportunities while building upon the well-established Dazpak platform.”

“James is the ideal person to lead this business,” said Ryan Kaplan, Managing Director at H.I.G. Capital. “He is a thought leader in the packaging industry and has deep expertise in our business and customers. His vision and leadership will be instrumental in positioning Dazpak for even greater success.”

“I have no doubt James will be an extraordinary leader for the next phase of Dazpak’s growth” said Adrian Backer, Dazpak’s Executive Vice President. “We’ve been impressed with his proven track record of leading packaging organizations. He is a world-class leader and we’re excited to welcome him to Dazpak.”


About DazPak Flexible Packaging

DazPak is a flexible packaging company that prints and converts a full spectrum of flexible packaging solutions for the food & beverage, health & beauty, pet food, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and agricultural markets. Products include printed laminated roll-stock, stand-up zipper pouches, stick packs and sachets, shrink sleeves, pressure sensitive labels, unprinted roll-stock, pouches, bags and more. For more information visit: dazpak.com

Marketing Communications
DazPak Flexible Packaging
email us here

You just read:

DazPak Flexible Packaging, an H.I.G. Capital portfolio company, appoints James Rooney as new Chief Executive Officer

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.