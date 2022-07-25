Submit Release
SILO TV LAUNCHES ON THE BIZTV NATIONAL BROADCAST PLATFORM

SouLfia and Brittany Bell on the red carpet in front of the step & repeat at Studio Place after filming for Silo TV

Tricia Love Vargas and Emily Ford filming for Silo TV. Ms. Ford shares her journey to success

Silo TV The Startup Shopping Network

At its core, Silo TV is celebrating entrepreneurship and bringing light to the relatively new form of capital raising known as equity crowdfunding”
— Andrew Waldman
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silo TV, America’s streaming startup shopping network, has launched its weekly broadcast on BizTV. The flagship program features interviews that inspire, educate and entertain and includes featured equity crowd funded projects, initially provided by America’s Next Investment. “At its core, Silo TV is celebrating entrepreneurship and bringing light to the relatively new form of capital raising known as equity crowdfunding,” says Andy Waldman, founder of Sway Media Networks, which produces the broadcast. Mr. Waldman goes on to say that “with the Jobs Act of 2012, non accredited investors have been given an opportunity to participate in startup investing and with the recent shifts in the economy, the process of equity crowdfunding continues to gain an increase in popularity.” Along with the increase in popularity, equity crowdfunding has grown exponentially as well via the efforts of some of the premiere platforms, including StartEngine, Republic, WeFunder, and SeedInvest.

At launch, Silo TV features a core group of hosts, including Skylar Witte, Sofia Perez King, Tricia Love Vargas, Tambi Saffran, Natasha Phillips, and Mycah Bacchus. In each episode, guests share their journey through both life and business, bringing viewers intimate details about their passions, struggles, and successes. Guests include Rob Mack, Emily Ford, Tim Storey, Bruce Cardenas, Aneela Zaman, Nicole Walters, Sheena Jongenell, Ravit Darouger, and Brittany Bell.

Silo TV has partnered with Biztv, a television network that broadcasts on over two dozen local TV channels around the country and streams worldwide via their website at biztv.com. The network features content focused on various elements of entrepreneurship with content ranging from marketing, technology, and disruptive business innovation. At launch, Silo TV airs every Wednesday at 6pm EST/3pm PST. Episodes are produced live to tape in Los Angeles at Studio Place.



For more information you can visit http://silotv.network
Contact Information hello@silotv.network

Andrew Waldman
Sway Media Networks
email us here

Silo TV The Startup Shopping Network

