Relax In Comfort Awarded Better Business Bureau Accreditation for 2022-2023
Relax In Comfort, a 3rd generation family owned & operated wellness store since 1967 earns the coveted "A+" rating for the 13th consecutive year!
We are pleased to be a fully BBB accredited business. Our BBB Accreditation gives our customers confidence in our commitment to maintain high standards of ethics and standards of conduct”WINTER PARK , FL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Relax In Comfort awarded BBB Accreditation for 2023
— Don DePaulis, President
Relax In Comfort is committed to BBB’s Standards of Trust. Just this week, Relax In Comfort announced its recent accreditation by BBB Serving Central Florida for the 16th consecutive year. As a BBB Accredited Business, Relax in Comfort is dedicated to promoting trust in the marketplace, specifically in the massage chair and number bed categories.
According to the BBB reports by Princeton Research, seven out of ten consumers say they are more likely to buy from a company designated as a BBB Accredited Business. Relax in Comfort is proud to support the BBB in providing objective, unbiased information about businesses.
Don DePaulis, President of Relax In Comfort announced “We are pleased to be a fully BBB accredited business as we value building trust with our customers. Our BBB Accreditation gives our customers confidence in our commitment to maintain high standards of ethics and standards of conduct”
Only a small percentage of businesses in the region have qualified as a BBB Accredited business. Accredited businesses must adhere to the “Standards of Trust”, a comprehensive set of policies, procedures and best practices representing trustworthiness in the marketplace. The standards call for building trust, embodying integrity, advertising honestly and telling the truth, being transparent, honoring promises, being responsive and safeguarding privacy. DePaulis added “As a family owned & operated small business for over 53 years the high standards of conduct required for BBB accreditation exactly aligned with our core values. We are proud to be a fully Accredited small business member”
In 1967, our company founders, Anthony and Lucy DePaulis acquired “Niagara Cyclo-Massage of Orlando” which was originally founded in Downtown Orlando in 1949; this was the ﬁrst back care and sleep specialty store in the United States. Today we remain a 3rd generation family owned & operated company- in fact, with us you are more than a number, you are family!
We have just added the Dr. Oz model power base & mattress with technology and design never before available with a Flex Head size mattress. In addition to the X-Chair seating solutions we continue to be a licensed gallery of Furniture For Life, the global leader in iconic massage chairs and zero gravity furniture, based in Boulder, CO as their very first Furniture For Life wellness Furniture Gallery partner in Florida. Our comfort portfolio is completed with the Personal Comfort number bed, producer of the ORIGINAL number bed in 1987. Personal Comfort number beds are rated a "Best Buy" from Consumer Reports magazine and represent a better number bed at a better price with a better warranty.
For over 55 years Relax in Comfort has helped people to sit, sleep and feel better every day and our mission remains to help people live a more comfortable place and we look forward to our new expanded showroom opening in August 2022 at the Winter Park Village directly across from Sakari Sushi.
Donald Depaulis
Ergo Comfort Solutions, Inc dba Relax in Comfort
+1 321-277-1225
email us here