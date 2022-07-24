PRIB: Senate opens 19th Congress; commits to help revitalize economy

Submit Release
July 23, 2022

Senate opens 19th Congress; commits to help revitalize economy

The Senate will convene for the opening of the 19th Congress on Monday, July 25, 2022, as it prepares to face head on a struggling economy that is recovering from the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and international conflicts.

Acting Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri, is expected to lead the opening of the First Regular Session and the election of officers at the Senate Plenary Hall tomorrow. Zubiri will bang the ceremonial gavel shortly after 10AM to symbolize the opening of the Session.

The Senators are expected to elect their officers for the new Congress, including its Senate President, Senate President Pro-Tempore, Majority Leader, Secretary and Sergeant-at-Arms. The losing candidate for Senate President is traditionally elected as Minority Leader.

Zubiri will likely take the helm of the Upper Chamber as its 24th Senate President. In a past statement, he said that the Senate will prioritize passing a national budget that will include funding for a stimulus package that will provide assistance to distressed industries and sectors affected by the pandemic and current economic issues.

Zubiri also said that the Senate is looking forward to pass legislative measures to combat the rising inflation, reinvigorate the economy, lower the prices of basic goods, and strengthen education policies.

The Senate will also welcome 12 of its newly elected senators - three first-time senators, four reelected lawmakers and five former legislators. Customarily, senators participate in a ceremonial oath-taking and a photoshoot with their colleagues and spouses.

The neophyte senators are the following: Sen. Robin Padilla (26,612,434 total votes), Sen. Raffy Tulfo (23,396,954) and Sen. Mark Villar (19,475,592). The five returning Senators include Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano (19,295,314), Sen. Chiz Escudero (20,271,458), Sen. JV Ejercito (15,841,858), Sen. Jinggoy Estrada (15,108,625) and Sen. Loren Legarda (24,264,969).

Continuing their second consecutive term are four senators who won their reelection bids: Senators Sherwin Gatchalian (20,602,655 total votes), Risa Hontiveros (15,420,807), Joel Villanueva (18,486,034) and Zubiri (18,734,336).

After the morning session, the Senators will proceed to the House of Representatives for a joint session of Congress to witness President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s first State of the Nation Address (SONA).

