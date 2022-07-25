Relax In Comfort Expands Into Park City Utah
Relax In Comfort Park City is a Furniture For Life licensed gallery and Personal Comfort Number Bed Elite Partner, as the first licensee outside of Florida.
“I have over 20 years involvement with our family sports massage clinic in Park City. I am looking forward to serving our community and to help make the Park City a more comfortable place”. ”PARK CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Relax In Comfort Expands into Park City Utah!
— Nick Wayda, Proprietor
Relax in Comfort, the oldest & most awarded back care & sleep specialty retailer in America has announced their expansion into the Park City community. Nick Wayda, owner/operator of the new Park City location as the newest Relax in Comfort licensee officially launched a soft opening on July 15, 2022 to provide the world’s best luxury massage chairs, zero gravity chairs, smart number beds and home office ergonomic office seating to the Park City community.
Nick Wayda is an avid snow skier and outdoor enthusiast and is a lifetime resident of Park City and is excited to join the Relax in Comfort network with the most carefully curated offerings in the wellness furniture industry. Nick recently described what drove his business decision in opening a new location:
“I have over 20 years involvement with our family sports massage clinic in Park City. My mission is to help guide each customer to the best solution to their individual or family's wellness needs. I am looking forward to serving our community and to help make Park City a more comfortable place”.
Relax in Comfort was founded by Anthony & Lucy DePaulis in 1967 in Orlando, FL as Niagara Therapy of Greater Orlando. Niagara Therapy was the pioneer of high-end massage chairs and adjustable beds with the patented Cyclo-Massage transmission system. Relax in Comfort is now a 3rd generation family owned & operated company with multiple retail locations and operates over 25 trade shows nationally. Relax in Comfort owner & President Don DePaulis stated “We are very proud of our relationship with Nick Wayda as our first Utah licensee. Nick is committed to continuing the same high quality level of service that we have exemplified for over half a century”. With us “you are more than a number, you are family”, DePaulis added.
The Park City location is also an authorized Licensed gallery of Furniture For Life, representing the top 5 global brands of massage chairs backed by legendary Furniture For Life customer service and support for a lifetime of at home wellness furniture solutions. Cliff Levin, President & Founder added “Our mission is to help people live a more comfortable life, and we are confident the Park City community will embrace our luxury brands of massage chairs and zero gravity recliners into their active lifestyles.”
The new Park City location also provides the first ever Utah showroom for the Personal Comfort number bed, which is the #1 rated number bed in America and was nationally recognized as a Consumer Reports “Best Buy”. Personal Comfort Rejuvenation Series models are designed for the most discriminating buyers yet are priced substantially below the comparable national brand. Only Personal Comfort smart adjustable beds have automatic snore detection and response, “Hey Siri” voice commands, built in multi-directional therapeutic massage and copper infused Energex comfort layer for the ultimate in comfort & support & more.
The Outlets Park City are easily reachable to the greater Salt Lake City market and surrounding communities. Relax in Comfort, Park City, presents the first ever showroom to offer these wellness solutions to the area. Grand Opening specials are available thru August 31. Call 435-465-0309 for details. The Outlets Park City center provides Veteran Parking, Electronic Vehicle charging, complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the center, Mother’s Nursing Rooms, Children’s Play Areas and ample Accessibility Parking throughout.
ABOUT FURNITURE FOR LIFE
Based in Boulder, CO., the 2017 National Geographic “happiest city in the U.S.”, Furniture For Life is a leading maker and distributor of furnishings designed to look good in your home, improve your comfort, and enhance your health and wellness. The company is at the forefront of the massage chair industry, manufactures the world’s only True Zero Gravity® recliners, designs unique mattresses, and more. Furniture For Life is committed to the welfare of people everywhere in pursuit of its mission to make the world a more comfortable place. For more information, visit FurnitureForLife.com.
ABOUT RELAX IN COMFORT
Based in Winter Park, FL and founded in 1967 by Anthony & Lucy DePaulis as the first back care & sleep specialty store in the United States. The company remains family owned and operated and has grown into an awarded trusted source for the very best in wellness furniture and accessories. Our mission continues to provide the very best value to our customers. We are dedicated to offering the very best in adjustable number beds, massage chairs and zero gravity recliners at a guaranteed low price. For more information or to schedule a private showroom appointment please visit RelaxInComfort.com.
Donald Depaulis
Ergo Comfort Solutions
+1 321-277-1225
