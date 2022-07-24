Lil Durk announces successful website launch before May deadline
Comprehensive up-to-date news coverage, aggregated from sources all over the world by Lil Durk.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lil Durk ("LilDurk.com" or the "Company"), a Canadian news & technology company enhanced by A.I.-driven neural networks, announced today that Lil Durk has successfully proceeded with the launch of their news website.
“We are super excited to announce that our latest news section is propelled by Microsoft’s ML.NET machine learning technology. Furthermore, we have mitigated our website to some of the latest and greatest servers across datacenter locations in the USA & Canada,” said Alexander Elder, Founder and interim Chief Executive Officer at Lil Durk. “The load balancer we created will ensure that our website is always up and running.”, Mr. Elder continued.
Lil Durk is currently monetizing their news website through selling press releases, social media management & marketing, web development, consulting and Google AdSense.
Designed to alleviate the overwhelming amount of content on news feeds, Lil Durk quickly raised private capital and went from the shadows into the spotlight. The website being launched prior to the May 2023 deadline is another example of Lil Durk’s commitment to the news & media community. In light of the successful website launch, Lil Durk continues to execute its core business strategy: the mass conversion of newswire content to discover the most important reads for market consumers, while also delivering a free, hassle-free experience based on your personal interests.
“When comparing Lil Durk to other news networks such as CNN, MSNBC and Fox News, I would argue that one should support us due to the fact that we are not controlled by any large monopoly. This allows you to directly support local journalism.”, Mr. Elder added.
About Lil Durk
Lil Durk is a news and technology company located in Toronto, Canada providing comprehensive, up-to-date news coverage, aggregated from sources all over the world by Lil Durk.
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For more information about Lil Durk, please visit www.LilDurk.com, its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and its profile page on EDGAR at www.sec.com.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking information or forward-looking statements. Such information and statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements" are made as of the date of this news release or as of the date of the effective date of information described in this news release, as applicable. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect current estimates, predictions, expectations or beliefs regarding future events. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as "outlook", "expects", "intend", "forecasts", "anticipates", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "envisages, "assumes", "needs", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", or variations thereof, or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "can", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms or similar expressions, and other similar terminology) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.
Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to the ability of Lil Durk to execute on its business plan and that Lil Durk will receive one or multiple licenses from Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis, British Columbia's Liquor Distribution Branch, Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba, Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario or the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority permitting it to carry on its Lil Durk Inc. and Durkio Inc. businesses. Lil Durk considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances. However, there can be no assurance that any one or more of the government, industry, market, operational or financial targets as set out herein will be achieved. Inherent in the forward-looking statements are known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
The forward–looking statements contained herein are current as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, Lil Durk does not have any obligation to advise any person if it becomes aware of any inaccuracy in or omission from any forward-looking statement, nor does it intend, or assume any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances. Any and all forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement, and except as otherwise indicated, are made as of the date of this news release.
SOURCE Lil Durk
Media Contact: Alexander Elder, alexander.elder@lildurk.com, Instagram: @wall
Alexander Elder
Lil Durk
+1 778-652-5349
email us here