Biometrics-as-a-Service Market | Analysis and Advancements Industry Outlook 2026

biometrics as a service market

Security and privacy concerns of biometric data stored on cloud hampers the growth of the market.

PORTLAND , PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in advanced cyber -attacks, growth of IoT landscape, and stringent government regulations drive the growth of the global Biometrics-as-a-Service market. On the other hand, security and privacy concerns associated with data stored on cloud impedes the market growth to a certain extent.

However, rise in the adoption of cloud-based biometrics among SMEs and addition of artificial intelligence in biometrics-as-a-service solutions expected to create a number of lucrative opportunities in the near future.

According to the report, the global Biometrics-as-a-Service industry garnered $1.42 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $5.37 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 253 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6080

The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the drivers & opportunities, top investment pockets, top winning strategies, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and wavering market trends.

Based on component, the solution segment contributed nearly three-fourths of the global Biometrics-as-a-Service market share in 2018. This is due to increase in focus on data security, rise in IoT landscape, and stringent government regulations for data security.

On the other hand, the service segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 20.9% throughout the study period. This is due to the services have a major role in determining the gap analysis and benchmarking against leading industry practices, which will drive the market during the forecasted period.

Based on modality, the unimodal segment held the lion's share in 2018, garnering more than two-thirds of the global Biometrics-as-a-Service market. This is due to the increase in the adoption of these systems because of reliability and accuracy provided by the unimodal biometrics.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6080

At the same time, the multimodal segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 20.4% by 2026. This is due to secrecy and security of user data, the availability of multiple traits, and high-level security inherent by combining different biometrics without slowing down the operations.

Based on geography, the market across North America accounted for nearly two-fifths of the global Biometrics-as-a-Service market revenue in 2018. This is due to the surge in online transactions and increase in cyberattacks among the organizations.

However, the Asia-Pacific region would cite the fastest CAGR of 20.7% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to increase in the investment by the government in biometrics projects such as national ID cards and e-passports, increase in the rise of cyber-attacks, and growing cybersecurity spending among organizations.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6080

Key Benefits for Biometrics-as-a-service Market:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of global biometrics-as-a-service market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the global biometrics-as-a-service market industry from 2019 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Related Report:

1. Biometric ATM Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

