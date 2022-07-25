Submit Release
Crypto Caverns Offsets Doube it's Carbon Footprint; Announces Climate Positive Crypto Mining with KlimaDAO Partnership

Plattsburgh, NY

Company seeks to prove proof-of-work cryptocurrency mining is not environmentally damaging by retiring blockchain based carbon credits for double all activity

I believe cryptocurrency mining will drive a green energy revolution. Being environmentally responsible is our duty to future generations.”
— Rufus Wright -- CEO, Crypto Caverns
NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crypto Caverns is proud to announce that it is partnering with KlimaDAO through their Klima Infinity program, and going climate positive by offsetting double its carbon emissions via this on-chain partner and climate action organization.

Klima Infinity is an opt-in incentive program and suite of tools to help organizations like Crypto Caverns become progressively climate positive by leveraging Web3 tokenized carbon assets and offsetting.

KlimaDAO is a decentralized collective of environmentalists, developers and entrepreneurs, and is recognized as one of the most high-profile proponents of facilitating the nascent on-chain carbon market.

Founded in October 2021, KlimaDAO has secured a treasury of over $100 million, including nearly 15 million tons of verified carbon offset credits in less than 3 months.

To date, KlimaDAO has stored over 15 million tonnes of carbon avoided or removed from the atmosphere in its treasury via tokenized carbon credits and is offering new decentralized products to democratize climate action.

Crypto Caverns recently announced its move into its Plattsburgh, New York facility. This move represents a major shift in Crypto Caverns’ global strategy, as the organization sees North America as the next center for cryptocurrency mining.

About Crypto Caverns: Crypto Caverns LLC is the first BBB accredited crypto mining company. Crypto Caverns has long been a market leader in the mining space, and is now leading the charge in bringing physical, real-world ownership and utility to the NFT space. For more information on the company, please visit CryptoCaverns.com.

