Submit Release
News Search

There were 619 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,464 in the last 365 days.

SiteCare Acquires Maintainn

SiteCare's Timeline of Acquisitions

SiteCare's Timeline of Acquisitions

SiteCare, LLC, a leading WordPress maintenance and digital marketing company, announced that it acquired the assets of WebDevStudios’ Maintainn division.

Maintainn will help us accelerate our efforts to deliver a best-in-class support solution”
— Drew Barton, SiteCare Founder & CEO
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SiteCare, LLC, a leading WordPress maintenance and digital marketing company, announced that it acquired the assets of WebDevStudios’ Maintainn division, their WordPress support and management unit.

Founded in 2012, Maintainn was one of the first WordPress maintenance companies to offer 24/7 security monitoring, daily off-site backups, updates to WordPress core, themes, plugins, a dedicated WordPress support desk, and custom development. Maintainn was acquired in 2014 by WebDevStudios.

As a result of the acquisition, SiteCare will incorporate Maintainn’s assets into its WordPress support and maintenance portfolio. The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
“As we become a leader in the WordPress maintenance and digital marketing space, Maintainn will help us accelerate our efforts to deliver a best-in-class support solution to WordPress sites around the world,” said Drew Barton, founder and CEO of SiteCare. “Our commitment to building the best client experience is strengthened with Maintainn as part of our family. We are thrilled to welcome Maintainn’s clients for an exceptional experience.”

The acquisition will allow WebDevStudios to focus on large-scale development projects. While at the same time, SiteCare will continue to offer first-class WordPress support services and introduce its suite of digital marketing services to an even wider audience.

“This is an exciting new chapter for Maintainn,” said WebDevStudios CEO Brad Williams. “Our partnership with SiteCare catalyzes future growth between our two companies.”

This is SiteCare’s second acquisition of a WordPress management company. In 2018, SiteCare acquired WP Site Care. It is the company’s fourth acquisition in as many years.

About WebDevStudios
WebDevStudios (WD3, LLC) is a website development company focusing on custom WordPress websites and plugin development, providing custom solutions for clients like The Wall Street Journal, Starbucks, Microsoft, Viacom, and the National Basketball Association.

About SiteCare
SiteCare, LLC is a WordPress support and maintenance leader with a full suite of digital marketing services. With clients and staff worldwide, SiteCare is growing a community of WordPress site owners with its SiteCare Club and training seminars on search engine optimization, user experience, and more.

Ryan Sullivan
SiteCare
email us here

You just read:

SiteCare Acquires Maintainn

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.