SiteCare Acquires Maintainn

SiteCare, LLC, a leading WordPress maintenance and digital marketing company, announced that it acquired the assets of WebDevStudios’ Maintainn division.
Maintainn will help us accelerate our efforts to deliver a best-in-class support solution”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SiteCare, LLC, a leading WordPress maintenance and digital marketing company, announced that it acquired the assets of WebDevStudios’ Maintainn division, their WordPress support and management unit.
Founded in 2012, Maintainn was one of the first WordPress maintenance companies to offer 24/7 security monitoring, daily off-site backups, updates to WordPress core, themes, plugins, a dedicated WordPress support desk, and custom development. Maintainn was acquired in 2014 by WebDevStudios.
As a result of the acquisition, SiteCare will incorporate Maintainn’s assets into its WordPress support and maintenance portfolio. The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
“As we become a leader in the WordPress maintenance and digital marketing space, Maintainn will help us accelerate our efforts to deliver a best-in-class support solution to WordPress sites around the world,” said Drew Barton, founder and CEO of SiteCare. “Our commitment to building the best client experience is strengthened with Maintainn as part of our family. We are thrilled to welcome Maintainn’s clients for an exceptional experience.”
The acquisition will allow WebDevStudios to focus on large-scale development projects. While at the same time, SiteCare will continue to offer first-class WordPress support services and introduce its suite of digital marketing services to an even wider audience.
“This is an exciting new chapter for Maintainn,” said WebDevStudios CEO Brad Williams. “Our partnership with SiteCare catalyzes future growth between our two companies.”
This is SiteCare’s second acquisition of a WordPress management company. In 2018, SiteCare acquired WP Site Care. It is the company’s fourth acquisition in as many years.
About WebDevStudios
WebDevStudios (WD3, LLC) is a website development company focusing on custom WordPress websites and plugin development, providing custom solutions for clients like The Wall Street Journal, Starbucks, Microsoft, Viacom, and the National Basketball Association.
About SiteCare
SiteCare, LLC is a WordPress support and maintenance leader with a full suite of digital marketing services. With clients and staff worldwide, SiteCare is growing a community of WordPress site owners with its SiteCare Club and training seminars on search engine optimization, user experience, and more.
