From Jack of All Trades to Bona Fide Children’s Book Author

An author’s colorful experiences spawn new life to an Easter tale

PEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lois Lund has always been passionate about telling stories, especially about home and school work ethic, honoring God, and life experiences. She brings this passion into entertaining young children with rhyming poetry and stories that encourage reading and imaginative play.

One of Lund’s favorite stories to tell is about God’s bountiful Easter blessings. In her book Baby Chick: An Easter Story, she enlists the help of a baby chick in sharing a variety of catchy poems and true tales about faith, joy, hope, and God’s everlasting love.

From baby chicks as yellow as butter to a froggie who can leap, join author Lois Lund in a variety of catchy poems and true tales about faith, joy, hope, and God's everlasting love.

Growing up in a small town in Indiana as a daughter of school teacher, Lois E. Lund is a woman who has worn many hats—as a house cleaner, a gas station worker, a clerk in a farm machinery store, an office clerk, and as craftswoman of giftable household items. More profoundly, Lund served in the United States Navy where she was finally able to get professional help for her depression, which she has had since she was 18. Lund earned her Associate's degree in Arts from Valencia Community College. She and her husband have a daughter and a great son-in-law. They live in Casselberry, Florida, where Lund plays trumpet in Church and works out on her exercise machine. She shares her love of life and love of the Lord through her writings.


About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses. Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.

