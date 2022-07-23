Baby Chicks and New Life
Lessons of home, school work ethic, and honoring God from the lens of a baby chickPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As symbols of new life, chicks have long been a part of Easter celebrations. They have always helped in telling many favorite Easter stories as they represent the joy and prosperity of God’s blessings. Baby Chick: An Easter Story might just be a new favorite.
From baby chicks as yellow as butter to a froggie who can leap, join author Lois Lund in a variety of catchy poems and true tales about faith, joy, hope, and God’s everlasting love.
Growing up in a small town in Indiana as a daughter of school teacher, Lois E. Lund is a woman who has worn many hats—as a house cleaner, a gas station worker, a clerk in a farm machinery store, an office clerk, and as craftswoman of giftable household items. More profoundly, Lund served in the United States Navy where she was finally able to get professional help for her depression, which she has had since she was 18. Lund earned her Associate's degree in Arts from Valencia Community College. She and her husband have a daughter and a great son-in-law. They live in Casselberry, Florida, where Lund plays trumpet in Church and works out on her exercise machine. She shares her love of life and love of the Lord through her writings.
