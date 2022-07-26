Dr. Peter Mathuki EAC Secretary General To Be Keynote Speaker Of EABN 17th Annual Trade & Investment Conference

The Honorable Dr. Peter Mutuku Mathuki

IRVING, TEXAS, USA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The East Africa Business Network (EABN) is proud to announce the Honorable Dr. Peter Mutuku Mathuki as the Keynote speaker at the 17th Annual EABN Investment & Trade Conference. “We are extremely honored to welcome Dr. Mathuki to the United States and to this year’s annual event” says the EABN’s Founder, Benson Kioko Kasue.

“This is our BreakOut year” says Kasue, “we encourage everyone interested to register today and join us as we celebrate the future of business trade, investment and collaborations, September 29th – October 1st 2022 at the DFW Sheraton in Irving, Texas.

A stalwart champion for the inclusion of the private sector into the regional integration agenda, Dr. Mathuki emphasized at his inaugural speech that he will boost intra-EAC trade and investment. “Celebrating our 17 year history of connecting international investors with the EAC, this year is particularly exciting as Hon. Dr. Mathuki, Secretary General of the EAC will be personally available to welcome all serious trade and investment professionals to learn about the recent expansion of the EAC with the inclusion of The Democratic Republic of the Congo along with many exciting updates on tactical and strategic collaborative opportunities. The EAC now boasts a common market of approximately 270 million people and a GDP approaching $200B USD that includes access from both the Atlantic and Indian Oceans. Having served Rwanda with strategic ICT growth beginning in 2009, it is incredible to see the growth and maturity of EAC today. It is a passion and honor to connect investors to this thriving African common market.” says Bill Morgan, EABN Vice Chairman and CEO of Avistas.

EABN Global Business Network Fuels Rapid Economic Innovation

This year the EABN has partnered with HungryGenius® and Breakin’Out® Vision365™ to provide its sponsors and partners an additional 362 days of promotion following the completion of the conference. “This is a game changer for those wishing to join us this year as a sponsor or donor as we have the capability of promoting, producing and distributing thousands of highly sought after, sponsor driven business, trade and investment stories through our proprietary promotional platform and provide tremendous reach for your branded message”, says Anthony Spadaro Jr., Managing Partner at HungryGenius® Holdings.

###

The EACC began in 2005 with a group of American investors and business leaders and has served the East African Community (EAC) over the past seventeen years successfully providing international trade and investment opportunities through our annual conference attended by Ambassadors, Parliament Members, Governors and prominent business leaders around the world. By 2013 annual trade and investment conferences began featuring global industry leaders highlighting sustainable solutions across major industries such as mobile finance, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, energy, education, healthcare, women’s leadership, real estate and clean water. In 2022, the East Africa Chamber of Commerce pivoted globally as a 501(c)(6) “Business League” to become the East Africa Business Network facilitating major investments in initiatives that are simply, socially, good.

Breakin’Out® PR and Breakin’Out® Vision365™ are part of HungryGenius® Holdings—a multi award winning company and proud member of the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences and a member of the EABN.