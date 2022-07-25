LifestyleCX launches equity crowdfunding on StartEngine to ramp up AgingChoices.com

The US aging service provider market has a value of $64.9 B, and the Longevity Economy is expected to grow from $8.3 T to over $28.2 T by 2050.

We are so excited to offer everyone the opportunity to be part of changing the future of aging by investing in us through StartEngine” — Brenda Limone Co-Founder and COO

GUILFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- LifestyleCX announces the launch of their Regulation Crowdfunding. The company is now available for public investing through StartEngine , the first-ever equity crowdfunding platform heralded by Kevin O'Leary — Mr. Wonderful of Shark Tank fame.The LifestyleCX brands target 54.1 million Americans age 65 and older. AgingChoices.com is a website that educates and connects consumers to aging services. In addition, Agingchoices for providers offers subscription-based software for aging service providers to capture, convert, and acquire prospective customers.“Raising capital on the StartEngine platform made sense for our company, said Terri Sullivan, Co-Founder, and CEO. Everyone has been affected by someone aging.” StartEngine allows anyone to invest in startups, private companies, and collectibles and has helped more than 500 businesses raise more than $60 million. Now, the platform's 760,000+ users will have the opportunity to invest in LifestyleCX Inc., the parent company of AgingChoices."The growing needs of the aging population, the competitive landscape of senior care options, and the impact of the pandemic have all influenced the development of our products and tools," said Ms. Sullivan. Over the past two years, the company has focused on its SaaS business, helping senior care providers evolve their customer acquisition strategies to satisfy the more savvy consumer. LifestyleCX has partnerships with senior care industry leaders, including Maplewood Senior Living, LCB Senior Living, Vitality Living, and Juniper Communities. In addition, the company works with Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) like Columbia Pacific Advisors. The company will focus on scaling consumer reach and increasing brand awareness of AgingChoices.com to attract buyers looking for senior care options. The money raised on StartEngine will help develop expert educational content and expand the team."We are so excited to offer everyone the opportunity to be part of changing the future of aging by investing in us through StartEngine," said Co-Founder and COO Brenda Limone. “Age-tech is an exploding market, and we are perfectly positioned to scale the company through strategic partnerships and growth marketing.”Almost everyone in this country knows someone going through the challenging process of finding senior housing and care. LifestyleCX has the suite of products, leadership, and firsthand experience to disrupt a multi-billion dollar industry and create positive change. Invest in the future of aging.To invest in LifestyleCX, go to https://www.startengine.com/lifestylecx ABOUT THE COMPANYThe mission of LifestyleCX is to provide everyone with personalized aging choices. The vision is to be the largest and most trusted unbiased data-driven platform for aging education and services. LifestyleCX, Inc. dba AgingChoices is a website that educates and connects consumers to aging services and subscription-based software for aging care & service providers to help with customer acquisition. Visit LifestyleCX at: https://www.lifestylecx.com/

LifestyleCX company overview