European Universities Games being held in Lodz
European Universities Games, EUSA flagship event, are being held in Polish 3rd largest city Lodz July 17-30, featuring 20 sports and other activities.LODZ, POLAND, July 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a break due to Covid-19, the European Universities Games are back this year! European University Sports Association (EUSA), in cooperation with the local Organising Committee and key partners, prepared the event offering 20 sports, educational, social and cultural activities.
The official opening ceremony was held on July 17 at the Atlas Arena in Polish 3rd largest city Lodz, where over 7000 people welcomed athletes, officials, referees and volunteers of this year’s European Universities Games.
After the march pass of the athletes and delegation officials, following the official speeches, including that by the EUSA President Mr Adam Roczek, the event was opened by the Rector of the Lodz University of Technology and the President of the Organising Committee Mr Krzysztof Jozwik. Present at the Opening were also high representatives of the City of Lodz, Polish Ministry of Education and Science, regional government, University Sports Association of Poland, International University Sport Federation, European Commission and several representatives of the partner organisations.
There are over 4500 participants taking part in the Games, representing over 400 universities from 38 countries. The event targets athletes enrolled in higher education studies in Europe, offering them chance to compete in 3x3 Basketball, Badminton, Basketball, Beach Handball, Beach Volleyball, Chess, Football, Futsal, Handball, Judo, Karate, Kickboxing, Sport Climbing, Swimming, Table Tennis (including Para Table Tennis), Tennis, Volleyball, Water Polo and also featuring Sitting Volleyball and Para Power Lifting as promo sports. Competitions in some sports also act as European qualifiers for FISU University World Cups.
Apart of the sports competitions, the Games offer a wide array of educational, cultural and social activities. Several educational events, including conference on volunteering, workshops on social skills, disabilities and inclusion, round table on dual career and other fun and educational activities have been already carried out, and several activities, including Sambodrome and Erasmus Run will be organised before the event concludes.
The European Universities Games in Lodz will conclude on July 30. The biannual event, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, will return in 2024 - hosted by Hungarian cities of Debrecen and Miskolc.
The European Universities Games in Lodz are being organised under the licence of the European University Sports Association (EUSA) by the Lodz University of Technology, University Sports Association of Poland (AZS) and City of Lodz, in cooperation with the EUSA Institute and several partners, including the Ministry of Education and Science, national and local tourism organisations, Polish Olympic Committee, national and local sports organisation, media outlets and is also supported by the Erasmus+ Programme of the European Union.
For more information, please see www.eug2022.eu and www.eusa.eu.
Highlights from the Reception and Opening ceremony