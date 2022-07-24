Submit Release
News Search

There were 190 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,903 in the last 365 days.

Legacy Resources Inc. has listed it's first safe home

ROSEBURG, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legacy Resources, Inc. has listed its first fire-resistant residential home with safe home features and wheelchair access. The home is located in the wine country of Southern Oregon and overlooks Becker Vineyards in Roseburg, Oregon. The Umpqua River offers world-class fishing and other sportsman’s activities, which is right around the corner (MLS #22008096).

To achieve a fire-resistance rating, the construction includes Fox Blocks ICF 6” forms with rebar 6” on center throughout the envelope of the building, as well as a dual roof system that includes a primary concrete roof that allows for interior high ceilings at 10 feet, as ceilings of 9 feet or greater are known to prevent claustrophobia in the event of prolonged seclusion. The secondary pitched roof provides another layer of insulation for temperature control. The home was engineered, via lock and key, into the side of the hill. There is a whole-house air exchange system with heat recapture and filtration. Radiant floor heating and the 2021 EPA rated wood stove provide comfortable and efficient heat within the home. There is whole-house surge and EMP protection, which is supplemented with a whole-house generator panel. The property sits on top of a hill; there are multiple nearby water sources, plenty of animal wildlife and an opportunity for a comfortable level of economic and food security.

Don’t miss this opportunity to secure the home for your family’s future. A special thanks goes to G & P Contracting for the beautiful roof and Dave Hu Construction for the gorgeous tile work!

Contact:
Patrick Gartner
Phone: 888-380-6269
Email: Patrick.Gartner@LegacyResourcesUSA.com

Patrick Gartner
Legacy Resources, Inc
+1 541-315-5397
email us here

You just read:

Legacy Resources Inc. has listed it's first safe home

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Military Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.