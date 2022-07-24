Legacy Resources Inc. has listed it's first safe home
EINPresswire.com/ -- Legacy Resources, Inc. has listed its first fire-resistant residential home with safe home features and wheelchair access. The home is located in the wine country of Southern Oregon and overlooks Becker Vineyards in Roseburg, Oregon. The Umpqua River offers world-class fishing and other sportsman’s activities, which is right around the corner (MLS #22008096).
To achieve a fire-resistance rating, the construction includes Fox Blocks ICF 6” forms with rebar 6” on center throughout the envelope of the building, as well as a dual roof system that includes a primary concrete roof that allows for interior high ceilings at 10 feet, as ceilings of 9 feet or greater are known to prevent claustrophobia in the event of prolonged seclusion. The secondary pitched roof provides another layer of insulation for temperature control. The home was engineered, via lock and key, into the side of the hill. There is a whole-house air exchange system with heat recapture and filtration. Radiant floor heating and the 2021 EPA rated wood stove provide comfortable and efficient heat within the home. There is whole-house surge and EMP protection, which is supplemented with a whole-house generator panel. The property sits on top of a hill; there are multiple nearby water sources, plenty of animal wildlife and an opportunity for a comfortable level of economic and food security.
Don’t miss this opportunity to secure the home for your family’s future. A special thanks goes to G & P Contracting for the beautiful roof and Dave Hu Construction for the gorgeous tile work!
Contact:
Patrick Gartner
Phone: 888-380-6269
Email: Patrick.Gartner@LegacyResourcesUSA.com
Legacy Resources, Inc
+1 541-315-5397
