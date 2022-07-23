Functional Mushroom Market Projected To Reach Approximately USD 19,331.5 Million By 2030

Global functional mushroom market size was valued at $7,981.2 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $19,331.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.3%.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $3,717.6 million in 2020, with a CAGR of 9.0%. There has been a trend and substantial growth in developing natural drugs to prevent and treat several immunological diseases over the last decades. The fruiting bodies of functional mushroom species have gained popularity as dietary supplements in China, Japan, North America, and other regions of the world. Furthermore, it has been used as a functional food to prevent and treat immunological diseases, owing to its bioactive constituents that are regarded to provide anti-cancer, anti-inflammatory, anti-tumor, anti-oxidant, immunomodulatory, immunodeficiency, and anti-fungal properties.

Request The Free Sample PDF Of This Report (Flash Sale Tell 20th August 2022): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14642

The key players profiled in this report include Hokkaido Reishi Co., Ltd. (Japan), half hill farm inc, Real Mushrooms, Pan’s Mushroom Jerky, Om Organic Mushroom Nutrition, Yuguo Farms, Four Sigmatic, South Mill Champs, Banken Champignons Groep BV, and Swadeshi Mushroom Spawn.

Moreover, the demand for functional mushrooms as a key ingredient in several personal care products has also gained high traction. This is due to its excellent antioxidant, anti-aging, anti-wrinkle, skin whitening, and moisturizing properties. Consumers are increasingly inclined toward products manufactured using plant-based organic ingredients, instead of synthetically sourced. However, functional mushrooms products are high priced, and this factor is expected to hinder the functional mushroom market growth.

Enquiry for Short-term and Long-term Impacts of COVID-19 at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14642

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific was the prominent market for functional mushroom in 2020. Functional mushroom and its products have experienced tremendous popularity and substantial consumption in the region for centuries. Furthermore, China has been the largest producer and consumer of functional mushroom products. However, the North America region is expected to witness a significant CAGR. Consumers in this region have been more inclined toward health-conscious products which includes functional food & beverages due to of lifestyle changes. As thus, the demand for plant-based food supplements is anticipated to gain high traction.

Key findings of the study

By product type, the reishi segment held the highest share, accounting for 39.0% of the global functional mushroom market.

Based on application, the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical & dietary supplements segment held the major share of 43.2% of the market.

Region wise, North America held the major share in the functional mushroom industry, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

Request For Customization (Flash Sale Tell 20th August 2022): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14642

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.