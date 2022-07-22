Suspect Sought in an Attempted Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1500 Block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Attempted Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, July 15, 2022, in the 1500 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 12:34 pm, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money from the cash register. The suspect then fled the scene without obtaining any property.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below and in this video: https://youtu.be/50DZ07ARo2g

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.