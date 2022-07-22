THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, JULY 22, 2022

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210

MONDAY, JULY 25, 2022

On Monday, the House is not in session. No votes are expected in the House.

TUESDAY, JULY 26, 2022

On Tuesday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m. Members are advised that the vote series on Tuesday may be longer than usual.

Suspensions (27 bills)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 27, 2022 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Wednesday and Thursday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business. Members are advised that votes on Friday could occur later than usual.

H.R. 3771 – South Asian Heart Health Awareness and Research Act of 2022 (Rep. Jayapal – Energy and Commerce) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 5118 – Wildfire Response and Drought Resiliency Act (Rep. Neguse – Natural Resources) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 6929 – Susan Muffley Act of 2022 (Rep. Kildee – Ways and Means/Education and Labor) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 4040 – Advancing Telehealth Beyond COVID–19 Act of 2022 (Rep. Cheney – Energy and Commerce) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 263 – Big Cat Public Safety Act (Rep. Quigley – Natural Resources) (Subject to a Rule)

Suspensions (2 bills)

H.R. 7283 – STREAM Act, as amended (Rep. Cartwright – Natural Resources) H.R. 5093 – Wind River Administrative Site Conveyance Act, as amended (Rep. Herrera-Beutler – Natural Resources)

Possible Consideration of Legislation Related to Investing in Domestic Semiconductor Supply

Possible Consideration of Legislation Related to Public Safety

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible

