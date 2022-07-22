Submit Release
THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, JULY 22, 2022

 
FIRST VOTE OF THE WEEK: LAST VOTE PREDICTED:
Tuesday 6:30 p.m. Friday
Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210

MONDAY, JULY 25, 2022

On Monday, the House is not in session.  No votes are expected in the House.

TUESDAY, JULY 26, 2022

On Tuesday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.  Members are advised that the vote series on Tuesday may be longer than usual.

Suspensions (27 bills)

  1. H.R. 6552 – Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention and Protection Reauthorization Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Smith (NJ) – Foreign Affairs)
  2. H.R. 6845 – Commercial Remote Sensing Amendment Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Lucas – Science, Space, and Technology)
  3. H.R. 7569 – Energy Cybersecurity University Leadership Act of 2022 (Rep. Ross – Science, Space, and Technology)
  4. H.R. 6933 – Cost-Share Accountability Act of 2022 (Rep. Obernolte – Science, Space, and Technology)
  5. H.R. 7289 – Federal PFAS Research Evaluation Act, as amended (Rep. Fletcher – Science, Space, and Technology)
  6. H.R. 3952 – NOAA Chief Scientist Act, as amended (Rep. Sherrill – Science, Space, and Technology)
  7. H.R. 7361 – National Weather Service Communications Improvement Act (Rep. Feenstra – Science, Space, and Technology)
  8. H.R. 3588 – Mathematical and Statistical Modeling Education Act, as amended (Rep. Houlahan – Science, Space, and Technology)
  9. H.R. 7180 – Brycen Gray and Ben Price COVID-19 Cognitive Research Act (Rep. Gonzalez (OH) – Science, Space, and Technology)
  10. H.R. 7132 – Safe Connections Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Kuster – Energy and Commerce)
  11. H.R. 7624 – Spectrum Innovation Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Doyle – Energy and Commerce)
  12. H.R. 4990 – ITS Codification Act (Rep. Carter (GA) – Energy and Commerce)
  13. H.R. 5313 – Reese’s Law (Rep. Kelly (IL) – Energy and Commerce)
  14. H.R. 4551 – RANSOMWARE Act (Rep. Bilirakis – Energy and Commerce)
  15. H.R. 3962 – SECURE Notarization Act of 2022 (Rep. Dean – Energy and Commerce)
  16. H.R. 8454 – Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act (Rep. Blumenauer – Energy and Commerce)
  17. H.R. 623 – Gabriella Miller Kids First Research Act 2.0, as amended (Rep. Wexton – Energy and Commerce)
  18. H.R. 7734 – Timely Delivery of Bank Secrecy Act Reports Act, as amended (Rep. Waters – Financial Services)
  19. H.R. 1057 – Greatest Generation Commemorative Coin Act, as amended (Rep. Kaptur – Financial Services)
  20. H.R. 310 – To posthumously award the Congressional Gold Medal, collectively, to Glen Doherty, Tyrone Woods, J. Christopher Stevens, and Sean Smith, in recognition of their contributions to the Nation, as amended (Rep. Lynch – Financial Services)
  21. H.R. 5128 – Expanding Access to Capital for Rural Job Creators Act (Rep. Axne – Financial Services)
  22. H.R. 7981 – Public and Federally Assisted Housing Fire Safety Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Dean – Financial Services)
  23. H.R. 7733 – CDFI Bond Guarantee Program Improvement Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Cleaver – Financial Services)
  24. H.R. 4586 – Risk-Based Credit Examination Act, as amended (Rep. Wagner – Financial Services)
  25. H.R. 6528 – Housing Temperature Safety Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Torres (NY) – Financial Services)
  26. H.R. 4590 – Promoting New and Diverse Depository Institutions Act, as amended (Rep. Auchincloss – Financial Services)
  27. H.R. 4227 – Developing and Empowering our Aspiring Leaders Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Hollingsworth – Financial Services)
WEDNESDAY, JULY 27, 2022 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK
On Wednesday and Thursday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for legislative business.  On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business.  Members are advised that votes on Friday could occur later than usual.

H.R. 3771 – South Asian Heart Health Awareness and Research Act of 2022 (Rep. Jayapal – Energy and Commerce) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 5118 – Wildfire Response and Drought Resiliency Act (Rep. Neguse – Natural Resources) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 6929 – Susan Muffley Act of 2022 (Rep. Kildee – Ways and Means/Education and Labor) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 4040 – Advancing Telehealth Beyond COVID–19 Act of 2022 (Rep. Cheney – Energy and Commerce) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 263 – Big Cat Public Safety Act (Rep. Quigley – Natural Resources) (Subject to a Rule)

Suspensions (2 bills)

  1. H.R. 7283 – STREAM Act, as amended (Rep. Cartwright – Natural Resources)
  2. H.R. 5093 – Wind River Administrative Site Conveyance Act, as amended (Rep. Herrera-Beutler – Natural Resources)
Possible Consideration of Legislation Related to Investing in Domestic Semiconductor Supply

Possible Consideration of Legislation Related to Public Safety

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible
 

 Additional Floor Information
The Rules Committee met on the following day:
  • Friday, July 22, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. to report a Rule for H.R. 3771, H.R. 5118, and H.R. 6929.  
The Rules Committee is also scheduled to meet on the following day:
  • Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. to report a Rule for H.R. 4040 and H.R. 263.
Announcements can be found on the Rules Committee website at: http://rules.house.gov/
 

 
 

