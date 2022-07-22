Hoyer Statement on Bannon Conviction

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement this evening after Steve Bannon was found guilty of contempt of Congress:
“Steve Bannon refused a subpoena from Congress and must face the consequences. His guilty verdict is a reflection that the rule of law still matters in America, that witnesses called to testify before the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol must comply and share relevant information with investigators. I hope this verdict will encourage others who have been subpoenaed to speak with the committee and to answer all of its Member’s questions. The American people deserve a full accounting of what led to that day and what transpired.”
