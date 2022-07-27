Silicon Valley Hair Institute Announces New Content for FUE Transplant for Palo Alto and San Francisco Bay Area
Silicon Valley Hair Institute is announcing new content on its FUE transplant page for the San Francisco Bay Area.
I believe a well-informed person will make better decisions and set reasonable expectations.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silicon Valley Hair Institute, a best-in-class Bay Area hair transplant clinic located at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/, is proud to announce an update to its content on FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction), which is a modern, robotic hair transplantation technology. San Francisco Bay Area residents can review particulars on both FUE and FUT (Follicular Unit Transplant) hair loss surgery in Palo Alto, Menlo Park, Santa Clara, and nearby cities.
"I believe a well-informed person will make better decisions and set reasonable expectations," explained Dr. Miguel Canales, Silicon Valley Hair Institute founder. "Understanding FUE vs. FUT is one way to approach hair loss surgery."
Residents of Palo Alto and other Bay Area cities can review the new content on FUE at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/tag/fue-hair-transplant/. Follicular Unit Extraction, or FUE, is a process designed to remove hair from one area and re-transplant it to another location using a hair loss robot. Dr. Miguel Canales evaluates both FUE and FUT options for each patient, and gives recommendations as to what will create the best hair loss mitigation outcome.
SVHI supports hair restoration solutions for both men and women in the Bay Area. Bay Area residents can review the blog post comparing FUE and FUT at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/fue-vs-fut/. After reading up on the technology, however, the first step to reviewing answers to thinning hair can begin with a no-obligation consultation with Dr. Miguel Canales. Persons struggling with skin problems should also check out the clinic's cosmetic dermatology site at https://svaestheticderm.com/.
PREPARING TO MITIGATE HAIR LOSS IN THE BAY AREA
Here is the background on this release. Preparing for a surgical procedure may be valuable before moving forward with an experience that could change a San Francisco person's life. The body may react to surgery differently, and permanent changes in one's appearance may result. People living around Palo Alto considering hair transplant surgery may do better if they can anticipate the FUE transplant process. A professional clinic can help Bay Area men and women reasonably foresee the results of hair restoration surgery.
ABOUT THE SILICON VALLEY HAIR INSTITUTE
Silicon Valley Hair Institute (https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/), under the leadership of top-rated California hair transplant surgeon Dr. Miguel Canales - is one of the best robotic hair transplant clinics in the San Francisco Bay Area. Dr. Canales provides both the FUT (FUT (Follicular Unit Transplant at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/fut-surgery/) and FUE hair transplant (Follicular Unit Extraction at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/fue-hair-transplant/) procedures. Dr. Canales is a top-rated hair transplant specialist for Bay Area residents. The Silicon Valley Hair Institute specializes in hair loss and restoration needs in San Francisco, San Jose, and the Silicon Valley Peninsula (Sunnyvale, Mountain View, Palo Alto, Los Altos, Menlo Park, Atherton, Redwood City, and beyond.). Dr. Canales specializes in aesthetic hair restoration for females seeking eyebrow transplantation or hairline advancements.
