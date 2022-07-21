Masks are being mandated in area federal courthouses again due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the area, court officials announced Thursday evening. The rule applies in courthouses in Riverside, Los Angeles and Santa Ana.
As COVID risk rises, federal courts in Riverside, other counties require masks again
