National Night Out will be the focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery” Tomorrow at 2 p.m. on Radio America

MARYLAND, July 22 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, July 21, 2022

Community health resources and free tax assistance for income-eligible residents will also be discussed

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 21, 2022—The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Carlos Cortes-Vazquez, officer with the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD); Ingrid Lizama, community engagement specialist at Montgomery County’s Latino Health Initiative; and Eduardo Mendes, program specialist for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. The show will air tomorrow at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM).

Neighborhoods around Montgomery County are joining communities nationwide to participate in National Night Out, which is an annual event to help combat crime and reinforce relationships between the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) and community members. This year, National Night Out events will take place on Tuesday, August 2. Carlos Cortes-Vazquez will discuss the locations and times of the community events that will include food, music and much more. To view the 2022 National Night Out schedule, click here.

Furthermore, on August 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the Montgomery County Latino Health Initiative will hold its annual Ama Tu Vida health fair at Montgomery College in Rockville. Forty health providers will be onsite providing free medical screenings, COVID-19 vaccinations, testing and much more. In addition, Medical Care for Uninsured Children (Care for Kids) will also be enrolling uninsured children to increase access to pediatric care. Montgomery County Government has partnered with Transnational Salvadoran Communities (COTSA) to participate in the eleventh Salvadoran American Festival and host the Ama Tu Vida health fair.

Lastly, free tax help is available to income-eligible Montgomery County residents. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA) program is offering free tax assistance and amended returns for the year 2018 – 2021. In-person and virtual appointments are available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays now through the end of October. For more information, click here.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

# # #

Release ID: 22-282Media Contact: Sonya Healy 240-777-7926, Marcela Rodriguez 240-777-7808