Learn & Play Montessori Announces Updates to Private Kindergarten Information in Fremont, Danville, and Dublin
Kindergarten is a critical time in a child’s learning journey.”DANVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learn and Play Montessori, a best-in-class preschool and kindergarten program in Fremont, Danville, and Dublin California, is proud to announce new content concerning private kindergarten options based on the Montessori method, including a robust schedule for open houses as summer comes to an end.
— Harpreet Grewal
“Kindergarten is a critical time in a child’s learning journey,” explained Harpreet Grewal, director of Learn and Play Montessori. “Besides new online content on private kindergarten options, we are also announcing a robust schedule of open houses so that parents can learn about private Montessori-based kindergarten and its possible advantages over the public kindergarten programs.”kindergarten programs in fremont california
Persons who want to view the open house schedule can visit https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/blog/open-house-2022/. There, they can learn that the open houses are generally on Saturdays, and that they will be able to not only tour the facilities but also discover some of the advantages of the Montessori approach to learning. Another option is to read the in-depth curriculum information page on kindergarten (https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/kindergarten). That page explains the basics of how kindergarten is approached under a Montessori-infused methodology. Third, parents can reach out for an in-person tour if the open house schedule does not work for them. The staff and teachers are always excited to meet new children and new parents and explore how Montessori might be a great fit for their family. While parents can also explore public kindergarten in Fremont (https://www.fremont.k12.ca.us/fusdtk), many find that private kindergarten is a better fit, with a better curriculum, and better, more friendly hours for working parents.
FINDING THE BEST KINDERGARTEN IN FREMONT CALIFORNIA
Here is the background on this release. Parents are increasingly returning to work in the affluent suburbs of the East Bay. Kindergarten is often the first time many kids will be in a school environment, given the experience of the past few years for this age group. But what is the best kindergarten in Fremont? The answer is, of course, “it depends.” Each child and each family are different, and what will work for one family will not be best for another. Yes, public kindergarten exists and for many it is the best kindergarten option. But for other families, a more open “Montessori” approach to learning will work better, not to mention that the hours of private kindergartens are more flexible for working families. It all depends. The newly announced “open house” schedule allows parents to consider private Montessori kindergarten in Fremont and decide what works best for them.
ABOUT LEARN AND PLAY MONTESSORI
Learn and Play Montessori aims to be one of the best Montessori schools in the greater San Francisco Bay Area. Whether parents are looking for a Montessori School in Danville, a Blackhawk preschool, or a top-rated Montessori School in Dublin / San Ramon, Learn and Play has a campus for their child or children. Bay Area parents searching for Walnut Creek preschool options could find the right fit in Danville. All schools use the famed Montessori Method, offering programs from childcare to daycare, preschool to kindergarten. Schools are located in Danville, Fremont, Dublin, South Fremont, or San Ramon, and nearby towns such as Alamo, Blackhawk, Diablo, or San Ramon on the I-680 corridor and Walnut Creek. Bay Area Parents can find new locations at The Vineyards/Avalon in South Fremont and Warm Springs neighborhoods.
