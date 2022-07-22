State of Arizona, County and Local Officials Work Together in Response to Monsoon Flooding in Coconino County

Governor Doug Ducey Issues Declaration of Emergency and Commits State Resources to Assist

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey along with state, county and local officials have been working around the clock in response to flooding in Coconino County caused by a series of monsoon storms.

“When Arizona communities are in need, we come together,” said Governor Ducey. “In the last week, we’ve seen just that. In a community already impacted by wildfires, the monsoon season presents dangerous challenges. This fire season has already been extremely active and it’s crucial that our local officials and leaders continue to have the resources they need to respond to the aftermath of heavy rains. We’re grateful for the National Guard members, local officials, first responders, agency partners, safety personnel and community members who have been working tirelessly to protect people, pets, and property.”

The flooding conditions were compounded by monsoon rains that fell on several burn scars in Coconino County. This caused flood waters, triggered debris flows, and damage to private property, roadways and drainage systems.

Governor Ducey issued a declaration of emergency Wednesday to make additional state resources available for response and recovery efforts. The action builds upon the governor’s rapid deployment of the Arizona National Guard on July 16 to meet the request for assistance for flood mitigation measures such as filling sandbags. Currently, there are 60 volunteer service members supporting this direct request and have since filled 800 pallets, equalling 56,000 sandbags.

The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs (DEMA) is the coordination point for state resource requests from the counties and has been working collaboratively with county officials on these efforts.

In addition, DEMA’s Emergency Management Division is working with private sector partners and nonprofit organizations to provide water and food for sandbagging crews at various locations.

“When called upon, we volunteered beside our emergency responders and community members,” said Maj. Gen. Kerry Muehlenbeck, DEMA Director. “I couldn’t be more proud of DEMA’s more than 8,300 citizen soldiers, airmen, and civilian staff who are always ready, and always there to support the communities we serve.”

Inmates from the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry Wildland Fire and Arizona Healthy Forest Initiative Crews at ASPC-Winslow are also providing assistance. The crews have to date filled 1,561 pallets which equals 93,660 sandbags, with more on the way.

Community organizations and nonprofits such as the United Way of Northern Arizona have been part of the flood mitigation efforts as well.

This weekend, the Red Cross will distribute flood cleanup kits and the United Way of Northern Arizona will assist with removal of debris.

Coconino County residents can register for emergency alerts, find sandbag locations, and access flood preparedness information at https://coconino.az.gov.

View the governor’s Declaration of Emergency HERE.