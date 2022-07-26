Allied Modular Building Systems, Announces Information Page on Security Booths and Security Shacks
Allied Modular has announced an ambitious website content update. As part of this update, the company is announcing new information pages on key topics.
Companies are putting out the word that their employees need to come back to the office.”ORANGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Modular Building Systems, a best-in-class manufacturer of modular offices and modular buildings at https://alliedmodular.com/, is proud to announce a new page update. The new page highlights one specific type of modular building: the modular "guardhouse" or "security shack," as they are called in common parlance.
— Kevin Peithman
"Companies are putting out the word that their employees need to come back to the office. It may also be time to upgrade their safety plan and look at on-site security, including how modular building technology can provide affordable solutions," explained Kevin Peithman, CEO. "Our updated page provides details about various modular security booths or security shacks, which is just a small example of the myriad applications of our modular building technology."
Corporate leaders and security teams can review the new content for Allied Modular for modular guardhouses, security shacks, and security booths at https://alliedmodular.com/products/standard-guardhouses/. The company provides modular security booths and guardhouses for businesses throughout the United States and abroad. A professional team can manage the design, delivery, and installation of modular security booths, guardhouses, office partitions, and security walls. The company serves businesses such as construction sites, corporate offices, and manufacturing throughout the United States as a best-in-class modular building manufacturer.
Corporate leaders interested in modular "office pods" can review the company's sister page at https://zonez.com/. Biotech and medical businesses leaders searching for modular cleanroom solutions can visit the topic-specific website at https://alliedcleanrooms.com/, and those looking for machine enclosures are urged to check out https://machineenclosure.com/.
MODULAR SECURITY SHACKS OR GUARDHOUSES SHOWCASE MODULAR BUILDING TECHNOLOGY
Here is the background on this release. Businesses throughout the United States have decided to bring employees back on-site to company offices. Human resources and security leaders may be ready to upgrade an employee security plan for office re-openings including the physical infrastructure. A team of experts can provide support if a new security plan includes installing guardhouses and security booths quickly. Modular security units can be delivered, assembled, and ready to go when employees are back in the office. In addition to a wide variety of colors and finishes, modular construction also offers various options for doors, windows, and wall thicknesses, all prefabricated at the company's facility. Indeed, Allied's modular wall systems are built under factory-controlled conditions, which yields a superior product and an efficient, green building process. In all cases, the manufacturing capability is best-in-class and made in the USA. Interested persons can visit each website (all announcing new content upgrades for summer 2022) and request a customized quote.
ABOUT ALLIED MODULAR SYSTEMS INC.
Allied Modular Building Systems (https://alliedmodular.com/) is a best-in-class modular building manufacturer. The company is a prefab supplier not just of modular buildings but also of modular offices, modular enclosures, and partitions and walls for manufacturing, offices, commercial, and even schools. From modular warehouses to retail walls, guardhouses, and security shacks, to even mezzanines, its top-rated manufacturing technology has bested the industry for over thirty years. Allied Modular supplies machine enclosures, CNC enclosures, and cleanrooms with partner companies.
Jason McDonald
JM Internet Group
+1 415-655-1071
email us here