"An app that every household needs": CEO, The CoBuilders - an app for house cleaning delivery.
The CoBuilders house cleaning delivery app works like Uber or Lyft for ride delivery or DoorDash for food delivery.FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CoBuilders, a tech company in Fort Worth, Texas, has launched the world's first house cleaning delivery app to make house cleaning easy and convenient for homeowners, house renters, business owners, working parents, and everyone else.
The CoBuilders house cleaning delivery app works like Uber or Lyft for ride delivery or DoorDash for food delivery. Consumers only need to install the app, create an account, fill in the necessary information about their cleaning needs, and immediately connect to a house cleaner. All transactions are done from the comfort of the consumers' mobile phones.
Customers who install The CoBuilders app can order house cleaning anytime and anywhere. They are guaranteed that a professional cleaner will arrive on the scheduled date and time to do the cleaning.
A company spokesperson said there is a clear distinction between The CoBuilders and other house cleaning services apps.
The company spokesperson added that The CoBuilders app stands out from other house cleaning apps with its instantly available cleaning quotes and transparent pricing. With The CoBuilders, there are no hidden fees, and no monthly subscription is required. This means consumers are not tied to a contract, and they can just order cleaning service delivery anytime and anywhere when they need it.
The CoBuilders app also provides real-time order tracking and invoicing within the app. A common complaint with users of other house cleaning apps is customers have to wait or call and check when the cleaner does not arrive on time. With The CoBuilders app, customers can monitor the step-by-step progress from when they place the cleaning order to when the cleaner finishes the job.
Other house cleaning apps tend to confuse the consumers with the wide variety of services they offer which sometimes complicates the steps to order cleaning services. The CoBuilders app simplifies it all with its user-friendly dashboard. Consumers can easily choose from four preset cleaning services to meet their needs- standard, deep cleaning, moving out, and after-event cleaning.
Some house cleaning apps only offer unsatisfied customers a re-cleaning service or credit for future cleaning. The CoBuilders app customers can ask for a refund if they are not happy with the cleaning services. In addition, consumers can rate the cleaner's work and order the same cleaner for future cleaning schedules.
"The CoBuilders is an app that every home needs. It's an app that improves work-life balance," the company spokesperson said.
To sum it up, customers who download and use The CoBuilders app get to enjoy numerous benefits, including the following: instant service, no minimum orders requirements, excellent service at low prices and no hidden fees, convenient scheduling, including future cleaning schedules, and vetted professional cleaners who have passed background checks.
The CoBuilders also provides job opportunities worldwide for cleaning companies and cleaners by joining The Cobuilders platform. Like the consumers, cleaners must install the app and register as cleaners. Cleaners will have to pass a thorough criminal background check conducted by a reputable third-party agency to give customers peace of mind and make them feel safe letting cleaners into their homes.
In previous press releases, company CEO Bukola Michael Nelson, who designed The CoBuilders app, said that they are working on adding more fun features to serve the consumers better and simplify house cleaning.
The CoBuilders tech company has just become a member of the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, which is one of the largest business associations in North Texas. The CoBuilders also recently got accredited and assigned an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.
Visit The CoBuilders website for more details. The CoBuilders app is available on iOS and Android or the web.
Bukola Michael Nelson
The CoBuilders LLC
+1 903-373-5330
info@thecobuilders.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
How The CoBuilders app works