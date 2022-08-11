Roadwarrior Inc. Prepares to Serve Electric Trucks with LightningVolt
Continuing from their existing emission-reduction solutions, Roadwarrior makes plans to support fully electric trucks with LightningVolt lithium technology.
As the trucking industry moves towards electrification, Roadwarrior Inc. can continue to support the needs of the trucking industry with the help of LightningVolt lithium technology.”ONTARIO, CANADA, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roadwarrior Inc., the commercial trucking emissions manufacturer, is actively perfecting their fast-selling lithium APU batteries, LightningVolt, to stay up to date with the ongoing electrification of the trucking industry.
— Jay Daran
Roadwarrior is a Canadian company part of the DCL Technology Group, the driving force behind the development of LightningVolt. The group developed aftertreatment components (DPFs and systems that use DEF fluid) to reduce emissions and lower operating costs with better and more cost-effective aftermarket solutions. Roadwarrior can now do the same for electric trucks with LightningVolt technology.
According to Western Resource Advocates, this electrification process will reduce the demand for gasoline and increase the demand for electricity, and it has been proven that transitioning to electric vehicles will provide substantial economic, environmental, and public health benefits. As one of Roadwarrior’s missions to decrease trucking emissions, the company cannot miss out on this important step toward the electrification of the transportation industry.
“Roadwarrior was created to support trucks in maintaining efficiency, reducing emissions, and lowering operating costs,” says Jay Daran, Marketing Manager at Roadwarrior Inc. “As the trucking industry moves towards electrification, our company can continue to support the needs of the trucking industry with the help of LightningVolt lithium technology.”
Electric transportation is the next big thing in the trucking industry: from personal cars and commercial fleets of trucks to public transit like buses and trains, more and more means of transportation previously fueled by fossil are now transitioning to being powered by electricity.
As of now, the major battery-powered component in need of aftermarket support in today’s trucks is the battery bank for the electric APU system, intended to help truckers reduce their fuel costs as an idle-reduction technology. LightningVolt extends the run-time of these systems which also helps prolong the engine, emission systems, and other components.
As electric trucks enter the market, LightningVolt will be able to support battery upgrades for longer run time and replacement components to keep trucks on the road. To find out more about how Roadwarrior Inc. is always prepared to serve truckers and fleets, make sure to check out their dedicated product page.
