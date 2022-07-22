11th Judicial District Nominating Commission seeks nominees for district ...

TOPEKA—The 11th Judicial District Nominating Commission is seeking nominations to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in Crawford County.



The new district magistrate judge position was among several new judge posts certified by Supreme Court Administrative Order 2022-JA-020 after the Kansas Legislature passed and the governor signed 2022 House Substitute for Substitute for Senate Bill No. 267 to fund them.



The 11th Judicial District is composed of Cherokee, Crawford, and Labette counties.



Justice Evelyn Wilson, the Supreme Court departmental justice responsible for the 11th Judicial District, said nominees can apply or be nominated, but it must be on a nomination form and include the nominee's signature.



Eligibility requirements



Kansas law requires that a district magistrate judge be:

a graduate of a high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent; and



either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination given by the Supreme Court to become certified within 18 months.

The nominating commission seeks nominations and then meets to interview nominees. Interviews are open to the public.



Nomination process



Nominations must be accompanied by a nomination form available from the clerk of the district court in Cherokee, Crawford, and Labette counties, the clerk of the appellate courts in the Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka, or online at www.kscourts.org/Judges/Become-a-Judge.



Nominations must be submitted by paper copy. The deadline to submit a nomination with supporting documents is noon Friday, August 19. No documents will be accepted digitally or by fax.



An original and seven copies of the completed nomination form and supporting documents, along with one executed release form, should be delivered to:



Justice Evelyn Wilson , chair

11th Judicial District Nominating Commission

301 SW 10th St.

Topeka, KS 66612-1507



Term of office



After serving one year in office, the new magistrate judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.



Nominating commission



The 11th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Evelyn Wilson as the nonvoting chair; Sara Beezley, Pittsburg; James Cook, Parsons; William Shane Adamson, Parsons; John Lehman, Girard; Oliver Lynch, Baxter Springs; and Angela Rippel, Scammon.