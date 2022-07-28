In Search of One Million Leaders to Help Lead Through the Chaos of Today
Join Our 60-Day Retrain Your Brain Challenge to Help Combat Workplace Stress & Burnout
The aim of the program is to dramatically help people at all levels breathe easier, have a greater sense of control, and have more focus and calm confidence at work and in life.”ST. LOUIS PARK, MN, USA, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Experience Leadership, a business coaching, consulting, and training company, announces a new program designed to help businesses fight the tsunami of distractions plaguing the American workforce. From Gallup's 2022 State of the Global Workplace Report, significant daily stress increased in the United States and Canada to 50% last year, and employee engagement dropped to 33%, so it’s no wonder employee retention, productivity and wellness is challenged.
Andy Hass, a coach and specialist in trust and neuroencoding said “The aim of the program is to dramatically help people at all levels breathe easier, have a greater sense of control, and have more focus and calm confidence at work and in life. There’s no question that a shift has taken place over the last few years and business owners and employees are feeling the impact. This program uses several methods to remap the neural pathways of the brain and change the way people feel about the problems we’re facing today.” He went on to say that some of the internal and external things causing stress, burnout and the great resignation/shift/reshuffle include “Covid, political polarization, war, global supply chain/trade issues, labor shortages, inflation, uncertainty in the economy, heightened desire for meaning and balance in work, social media sensationalism, and poor work culture/environments.”
The 60-Day Challenge uses neuroencoding and neuroleadership to improve focus, self-confidence, team performance, and is often the start of breakthrough organizational growth when used by executive leaders - although the program is open to employees at any level. The process is simple:
1. Self-discovery and awareness to determine individual priorities and goals.
2. Practice new tools and techniques to remap the neural pathways that drive human behavior and transformation.
3. Breathe easier, have more confidence, be more resilient with more focus - and be the more powerful leader within you. Combat cynicism and the challenges of our times. Feel great and lead inspirationally. Lead yourself and others towards faster success.
About Experience Leadership:
Experience Leadership was founded by Dr. Stephen Crawford, is based out of St. Louis Park, MN and offers coaching, consulting, and training to businesses big and small, helping them rapidly scale by growing their teams, leadership, sales and marketing strategies, and processes. Experience Leadership has a goal of empowering one million business owners and leaders to boldly use their business success as a force for good to build and support communities. Experience Leadership has helped hundreds of business owners over a wide variety of industries find clarity through the chaos and increased on average year-over-year sales over 50% for their clients.
Video of Mission One Million Leaders - 60-Day Retrain Your Brain