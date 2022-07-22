AI Skills AI Exosphere Logo AI Exosphere NVIDIA Inception Satellite Writer Mobile App For iOS And Android

We're Number One! Satellite Writer by AI Exosphere Announces New Skill Categories With The Most AI Skills Out Of Any Content Platform.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI Exosphere announces the release of its latest update to the Satellite Writer , the first AI writing assistant powered by HailyAI AI Exosphere is proud to announce the release of the new skill categories with the most AI skills out of any other content platform. We have added the following skill categories to Satellite Writer:Website - Includes headline, article, service description, about page, sales page, Google ad scripts, and more.Social Media – Includes press releases, tweeter posts, social media posts, Facebook Ad headlines, hashtag generation, and more.Ecommerce – Includes eCommerce, product description, shipping, returns, Google Ad headlines and refunds. In addition, this update includes the ability to write blog posts, web page titles, and product descriptions.Tools - Includes keyword extraction and recommendations, sentence expander, meta tags, summarization, redraft content, and much more.Art - Includes poems, songs, analogies, and other artistic capabilities.Education - Includes code snippet explanations, questions and answers, and interview training questions"We are excited about the new skill categories released with the Satellite Writer, and Our goal is to make AI tools available to all. Additionally, our goal is to broaden HailyAI scope and bridge the gap between technical and non-technically savvy business owners, entrepreneurs, and agencies while supporting enterprise-level inbound call volume," said Sal Peer, Founder of AI Exosphere.About Satellite WriterSatellite Writer uses recent breakthrough NLP developments via the HailyAI content model, which helps creators, entrepreneurs, and agencies produce quality original content affordably and in seconds. In addition, the team is focused on helping users defeat writer's block, cost constraints, difficulty finding niche experts, etc.About AI ExosphereAI Exosphere is a software company focused on empowering people through Artificial Intelligence. AI Exosphere created the first-ever artificial intelligence (AI) business assistant. HailyAI is an AI assistant who can write blog posts and press releases and distribute with minimal human input. HailyAI can be used by consumers, small businesses, and large corporations.

