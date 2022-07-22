Nautilus Mineral Waters of America Is Launching a Line of "Red Cross/Red Crescent" Bottled Waters
American Red Cross Disaster Relief.
Water is an essential element for human survival, and securing fresh water supplies for disaster relief is vital to populations in areas experiencing poor water quality,”LA JOLLA, CA, USA, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Richard H. Davis, President of Beverage Marketing USA and Nautilus Mineral Waters of America, states that his company intends to produce and market a Red Cross/Red Crescent line of bottled waters. Nautilus is in talks with IFRC to launch a retail version of Red Cross/Red Crescent. Nautilus will donate 10 percent of the retail sales price to the Red Cross Relief and Development Fund.
— said – Richard H. Davis, President of Beverage Marketing USA
"Water is an essential element for human survival, and securing fresh water supplies for disaster relief is vital to populations in areas experiencing poor water quality," said Davis. "In addition to drinking Red Cross/Red Crescent brand water, you can also donate ten bucks immediately to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief fund, via your cell phone by texting REDCROSS to 90999, charges of $10 will appear on your wireless bill, or be deducted from your prepaid balance," said Davis.
For a limited time, Nautilus is offering specially wrapped 24-packs of Red Cross/Red Crescent brand spring water and purified water to benefit the Red Cross Relief and Development Fund. The European spring water version will be filled from the same deep underground spring in an environmentally pristine area of Norway, the spring is named for Sankt Olav, the Viking King who drank from the Spring in the Year 1028, Norway's first inhabitants settled around Stavanger 10,000 years ago. It was also here the Norwegian Kingdom was consolidated into one realm in the Hafrsfjord when the Vikings met in the battle in 872 AD.
About Nautilus Mineral Waters of America, Inc.
Nautilus Mineral Waters of America, Inc., is engaged in the private label bottled water industry. Their product brands are both licensed and developed in-house, for private label store brands or co-brands which are bottled at strategic locations throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe. Follow Water For Life on Twitter at https://twitter.com/RedCrossWater For more information, visit https://redcrosswater.webnode.co.uk/
About IFRC
The International Federation promotes the humanitarian activities of 186 National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. By coordinating international disaster relief and encouraging development support, it seeks to prevent and alleviate human suffering. The International Federation, its 186 National Societies and the International Committee of the Red Cross together constitute the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. Follow The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ifrc For more information, visit https://www.ifrc.org/
SOURCE Nautilus Mineral Waters of America, Inc.
